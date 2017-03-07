Cummings, Trump meeting on drug prices back on

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings will meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss prescription drug prices — putting back on the books a meeting that appeared unlikely a few weeks ago.

"The president promised — both during the campaign and after — that he would support efforts to stem the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs, so I am looking forward to discussing ideas he said he supports," the Baltimore lawmaker said Tuesday.

Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, had been trying to schedule the meeting for weeks. During a press conference last month, Trump suggested Cummings was slow walking the scheduling of the meeting under political pressure.

Cummings "was all excited and then he said, 'Oh, I can't move, it might be bad for me politically. I can't have that meeting,'" Trump said. "I was all set to have that meeting. We called him and called him. Very nice guy."

Cummings said Tuesday he would be joined by Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont, a Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Dr. Redonda G. Miller, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital.