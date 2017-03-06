Baltimore City Council members seek time sheets of specialized police units after corruption indictments

Baltimore City Council members on Monday formally requested the salaries and time sheets of all police officers who are part of specialized units after seven officers who were members of the Gun Trace Task Force were indicted.

"Financial misconduct by police officers have too frequently caused the Baltimore Police Department to come under scrutiny, beyond even the day-to-day concerns shared by many of our city's residents," Councilman Brandon M. Scott wrote to Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Scott, chairman of the council's public safety committee, requested from Davis all salary and time sheet information for all members of specialized units for the fiscal years 2015, 2016 and 2017. He also requested "full detail" of the "internal overtime approval processes" and reviews of such practices.

Scott's letter is signed by fellow council members Kristerfer Burnett, Zeke Cohen, Shannon Sneed and Ryan Dorsey.

On Friday, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she is seeking an audit of Baltimore Police Department overtime in light of the charges against the seven officers.

The Police Department is on pace to spend $43 million on overtime this fiscal year, even though only $16 million is budgeted for overtime.

The federal indictment includes allegations that the officers claimed to be working overtime when they were not even in Baltimore. The officers claimed overtime when they were in the vicinity of their homes in the surrounding counties or even farther away.

In addition to overtime fraud, the officers are accused of shaking down citizens, filing false court paperwork and making fraudulent overtime claims, all while Justice Department investigators were scrutinizing the department for what they concluded were widespread civil rights violations.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/lukebroadwater