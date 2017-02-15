City Council president, members back Ellison for DNC chairman

Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and a majority of council want Rep. Keith Ellison to be the Democratic National Committee’s next chairman.

Ellison, a congressman from Minnesota, is facing former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez of Maryland and eight others who want to lead the party as it tries to recover from November’s election losses.

“Keith has a vision for a party that is inclusive and progressive,” Young said in a statement. “A party that is uniquely positioned to fight for an agenda that invests in young people, defends the rights of marginalized citizens, and advocates for policies that benefit working-class Americans.”

A new chair will be selected by Democratic insiders this month. Ellison and Perez are considered frontrunners.

Ellison has been cast by supporters as more liberal than Perez, who some view as more of an insider. Ellison also has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the former presidential candidate, and Benjamin Jealous, former head of the NAACP. Perez has the backing of former Vice President Joe Biden and Rep. Steny Hoyer of Southern Maryland.

In addition to the council president, the following council members endorsed Ellison, according to Young’s office: John T. Bullock, Kristerfer Burnett, Zeke Cohen, Ryan Dorsey, Bill Henry, Sharon Green Middleton, Brandon M. Scott and Robert Stokes Sr.

“At a time when our federal government seems intent on rolling back hard-fought progress on matters of civil rights, we need a Chair of the DNC who is capable of pushing an aggressive agenda in support of America’s long-held ideals of equality and justice for all,” Young said.

Caption Michael Flynn's possible replacements A look at three possible national security advisor replacements following Michael Flynn's resignation. Feb. 14, 2017. A look at three possible national security advisor replacements following Michael Flynn's resignation. Feb. 14, 2017. Caption Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn resigns over contacts with Russia Flynn was 24 days into the job when he submitted his resignation letter. Flynn was 24 days into the job when he submitted his resignation letter.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger