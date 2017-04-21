What they're saying: remembering Lawrence Hogan Sr.

Lawrence J. Hogan Sr., the father of Maryland's governor who earned a reputation as a tough and independent-minded politician during three terms in the House of Representatives and one term as Prince George's County executive, died Thursday at Anne Arundel Medical Center of complications from a stroke. He was 88.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the news on his Facebook page Thursday night.

In the hours following, an outpouring of appreciation for Hogan appeared on social media and in statements from current andformer elected officials.

Here's a sampling of some of those comments:

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller

"It was an honor to know Congressman Hogan for over 50 years. He was a strong leader of moral integrity, and a family man who served as a role model for a generation of public servants in Prince George's County and throughout the country. He will be sorely missed. My deepest condolences to Governor Hogan, his siblings, and the entire Hogan family. My thoughts and prayers are with him in this time of mourning."

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (via Twitter)

"My heart goes out to Gov @LarryHogan on the loss of his father, a dedicated public servant, a man of integrity unafraid to cross party lines"

Rep. Andy Harris (via Twitter)

"I am incredibly saddened by the passing of Lawrence Hogan Sr. My thoughts and prayers are with Governor @LarryHogan and his family."

Rep. John Delaney (via Twitter)

"My condolences to Governor Hogan and his family on the passing of his father. https://t.co/r5I6YPAEa4"

Sen. Jim Rosapepe

"My father, a friend of Mr. Hogan, introduced me to him in 1966. The last time I saw him was at the Governor's mansion this January. On both occasions, and every time I saw him in between, my spirits were lifted. Mr. Hogan was many things but I remember him as a good man."

Sean Johnson, teacher's union leader (via Twitter)

"Despite disagreements with @LarryHogan, I respect the man and his office. Condolences to him and his family on the passing of his father."

Gov. Scott Walker, Wisconsin (via Twitter)

"Our condolences & prayers to my friend Gov Larry Hogan on passing of his father former US Rep Lawrence J. Hogan, Sr. https://t.co/haFSKgChCc"