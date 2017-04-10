Legislation passed during 2017 Maryland General Assembly
Maryland's 90-day legislative session is coming to an end. Lawmakers will be working on legislation to battle opioid addiction and to make changes to the state's medical marijuana law. A measure to protect internet privacy also remains before lawmakers, who are scheduled to adjourn Monday at midnight. Here is a look at some of the legislation that already has passed. — Associated Press
Sean Welsh
