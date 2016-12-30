Jill Carter resigns seat in House of Delegates, leaving Baltimore vacancy

Del. Jill Carter has resigned her seat in the House of Delegates after 14 years of representing Baltimore.

In a letter dated Dec. 23, Carter told Speaker Michael E. Busch her resignation will take effect Monday.

Carter, 52, has represented the city's 41st District in the House since 2003. She did not give a reason for her departure, but told Busch it had been a "high honor and great privilege" to serve in the House. Carter could not be reached immediately to comment.

Since her election in 2013, Carter has served on the Judiciary Committee. On that panel, she has been a vocal proponent of police accountability and less punitive approaches to crime.

Carter, a Democrat, frequently sponsored legislation to make it easier to get past criminal offenses expunged from a person's record. Many were defeated, but she scored a victory in 2015 on a bill removing barriers to expungements.

Carter briefly considered running for mayor in 2016 but decided not to. Instead, she endorsed the eventual winner, Democratic state Sen. Catherine Pugh.

The resignation leaves a vacancy in the 41st District, where politics have been complicated recently by the illness of Democratic Sen. Lisa A. Gladden, who has multiple sclerosis.

Gladden missed the second half of this year's session and her ability to return to Annapolis for the session that starts Jan. 11 is questionable. In recent weeks, she has not returned calls or emails seeking information on her condition or her plans.

It will be up to the 41st District Democratic Central Committee to choose a successor to Carter and to fill a Senate vacancy if it does occur. Its recommendations to Gov. Larry Hogan would be binding under Maryland's Constitution.

Carter is the third city delegate to leave the House since the mayoral election. Pete Hammen, a Democrat who represented Southeast and South Baltimore's 46th District, resigned to become Pugh's chief of operations. Del. Barbara Robinson, a Democrat, was appointed to the Senate seat vacated by Pugh.

Hogan formalized the appointment of Robbyn Lewis, the Democrat chosen by her central committee, to succeed Hammen Friday. Robinson was sworn in as a senator earlier.