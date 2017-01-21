As women march in D.C., Cardin co-sponsors new Equal Rights Amendment

As women and their supporters gather in Washington and cities around the world Saturday, Sen. Ben Cardin is joining with Senate Democrats to reintroduce the Equal Rights Amendment.

“Many Americans would be shocked to find out that the U.S. Constitution still lacks a provision ensuring gender equality,” the Maryland Democrat said in a statement. “Think about that: in 2017, women lack the same constitutional protections as men. This is clearly wrong and needs permanent correction.”

Cardin joined the primary sponsor, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and co-sponsors Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Chris Coons of Delaware, Dianne Feinstein of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Ed Markey of Massachusetts in reintroducing the constitutional amendment first proposed in 1923.

The 28th amendment would guarantee that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

Congress approved the amendment in 1972 and set a seven-year deadline for ratification.

In an early battle of the modern-day culture wars, opponents argued that the amendment would upset traditional gender roles, and subject women to the military draft.

Women gather in D.C. for march Women's March on Washington. (WJZ) Women's March on Washington. (WJZ) See more videos

Thirty-five states, including Maryland, ratified the amendment, short of the two thirds required for passage. Attempts in recent years to revive it – by reintroducing it, or extending the deadline – have been unsuccessful.

“America was built on the promise of equal rights,” Cardin said. “It’s long past time for us to recognize the equality of women in the foundational document of our nation.”

Maryland added language similar to the Equal Rights Amendment to the Declaration of Rights in the state constitution in 1972: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be abridged or denied because of sex.”