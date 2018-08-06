Republican National Committee links to porn Twitter instead of Maryland account

The Republican National Committee’s link to the Maryland Republican Party’s Twitter account actually takes users to the page of Sexy Car Babes, a mix-up that occurred after the state party changed the name of its twitter handle and didn’t tell the national group.

GOP.com listed the Maryland Republican Party’s Twitter account as @mdreps. That Twitter account has been tweeting out porn links since Jan. 25. It also provides a link to sexycarbabes.com, a website that has nothing to do with cars. As of 1:42 p.m. Monday, the site still linked to @mdreps.

Maryland Republican officials said they switched to a new Twitter handle in January but didn’t tell the national committee.

A request was made to freeze the @mdreps after the name change to @mdgop — which would have prevented another user from taking the name — but the freeze never occurred, said Patrick O’Keefe, Maryland Republican Party executive director. O’Keefe knew @mdreps had a new user in February.

The national committee was notified about the Twitter change on Monday.

“We did not (tell them). We updated it on our website and all our entities then though,” O’Keefe said. “Not notifying the RNC back in February was just an oversight.”

Screenshot August 6, 2018 On Gop.com the site lists the Maryland Republican Party’s Twitter account as @mdreps. That Twitter account has been tweeting out porn links since January 25. On Gop.com the site lists the Maryland Republican Party’s Twitter account as @mdreps. That Twitter account has been tweeting out porn links since January 25. (Screenshot August 6, 2018)

Google searches for “Maryland Republican Party” list the GOP.com page before the MDgop.com site. The Maryland Republican Party lists the correct address.

Republican National Committee officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Maryland Republican Party changed its Twitter name after O’Keefe reached out to Twitter officials about verification. Verification is a service offered by Twitter that increases account options and helps users know the validity of larger accounts.

The Maryland Republican Party was one of the few non-verified state party accounts, O’Keefe said.

Twitter offered to transfer tweets from @mdreps to @mdgop, according to emails between Twitter and O’Keefe. They also offered to freeze @mdreps so that other users don’t grab the account name. O’Keefe agreed to do that on Jan. 24, according to the emails.

But on Jan. 25 @mdreps began its reign as Sexy Car Babes.

Twitter officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

Despite the @mdreps account featuring naked women, that hasn’t stopped users from tweeting or mentioning the account.

Twitter users can reply directly to other users or they can mention the handle in their tweet. When someone’s account is mentioned — depending on their settings — the account receives a notification.

One of the most recent tweets comes from Red Maryland, a conservative website.

“The @MDReps went(sic) to talk to voters and reminded(sic) them how @GovLarryHogan is changing Maryland for the Better,” the account tweeted on March 24.

Maryland state Del. David Moon, D-Montgomery County, tweeted on Feb. 18 during debate about bills that would allow weapons inside schools.

“Meanwhile, #Maryland Republican (@mdreps) think the answer is bringing handguns to elementary schools and churches. What does @LarryHogan think of these GOP bills? #MDpolitics #MDGA18,” Moon’s account tweeted.

Moon said he is reviewing his twitter to see what he can do about tweets that mention @mdrep.

Some users were keen to the change when interacting with tweets that link to @mdreps. One user said they wouldn’t retweet because the account was tweeting porn.

Maryland Republican Party chairman Dirk Haire said he wasn’t worried about the mix-up between the two Twitter accounts.

Twitter is for the media and sports and Hollywood celebrities, Haire said.

“Like virtually all Americans, I don’t go on Twitter,” Haire said. “We use Facebook much more than twitter.”

Haire can be followed on Twitter at @DirkHaire.

He tweets rarely and his most recent tweet came on June 28, the day of the shooting in The Capital’s newsroom. Five people were killed.

Haire offered his sympathies.