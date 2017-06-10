Nigerian writer headlines first Columbia book festival

Columbia's location midway between Washington and Baltimore will serve it well when the city's first-ever book festival gets underway from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Merriweather Park in Symphony Woods, organizers say.

Books in Bloom – which was planned by the Downtown Columbia Partnership to coincide with Columbia's months-long schedule of 50th birthday celebrations – will feature acclaimed Nigerian writer and Howard County resident Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, whose latest work is 2017's "Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions."

David Ebershoff, author of "The Danish Girl," and two dozen other authors and guests will give readings, hold book signings and participate in panel discussions on race in America, feminism in young adult fiction and summer reading.

Children's authors and activities and a poetry wall are also planned, and food trucks will be available.

While the free festival is projected to draw a regional audience, the county's demographic makeup would be enough on its own to guarantee a good turnout, said Michele Whelley, who is serving as interim director of the Downtown Columbia Partnership.

The nonprofit is organizing the event with input from the Howard County Library System and a 10-member advisory council. Columbia's master developer, the Howard Hughes Corp., is the event's presenting sponsor.

"The partnership wanted to host an event that captures the character of the community and its residents' love of learning and new ideas," said Whelley, an economic development consultant who headed the Baltimore Downtown Partnership from 2000 to 2005.

"This is a highly educated community with many book clubs and a literary magazine, and it's also a place where people like to challenge the ideas of the day," she said. "We felt a book festival would be a natural fit."

Registration is available at booksinbloom.eventbrite.com. Authors are still being added to the schedule, which will be available before the festival at downtowncolumbiamd.com.

The book festival will also incorporate the launch of the county library system's summer reading program, rebranded this year as Summer @ Your Library, in lieu of the usual kickoff festivities at the Miller Branch Library.

"We felt strongly that we wanted to be a part of the book festival and we've been participating in the advisory council," said Christie Lassen, communications director for the county's library system.

Last year 29,000 children, teens and adults enrolled in the summer reading program, and participation is expected to increase this year, she said.

This year's summer reading program theme is Build a Better World, and it has four tracks: Build a Better You, Build Better Friendships, Build a Better Planet and Build a Better Community. There is also an option to build your own badge.

A complete list of library-sponsored activities is available at hclibrary.org/hclssummer.

To accommodate multiple activities for all ages occurring simultaneously at the book festival, three stages will be set up under tents in addition to the main stage at the Chrysalis amphitheater, Whelley said.

Ten annual book festivals take place in locations across the state in March, April, May and September, according to msa.maryland.gov, and the National Book Festival is held in Washington each year on Labor Day weekend, so local organizers chose June for Howard's slot.

"We want people to know that the second Sunday of June means Books in Bloom," Whelley said, noting the event's name was chosen to reflect the festival's setting at a wooded outdoor venue in late spring.

The Downtown Columbia Partnership is a nonprofit whose formation was mandated by the 2010 master plan approved by the County Council, she said. The organization is conducting a search for a permanent executive director, she said, adding she couldn't make a projection as to when the position might be filled.

Established in 2012, the partnership "still considers itself a startup," Whelley said.

"We are evolving into an organization that promotes downtown Columbia as an urban center and we are working to transform what's now a fairly suburban downtown. That [phrase] is almost an oxymoron.

"A book festival is an event that you would find in any robust downtown center and we have a great line-up of authors for our first effort," she said.

Library officials are also pleased that Adichie is headlining the book festival.

She is "a fabulous writer," said Lassen, who counts herself a fan.

The author is set to give a 90-minute talk at 2 p.m. at an author salon at the Miller Branch Library in Ellicott City the day before the festival, but registration for that event is already full.

"We are thrilled that she is able to appear twice so no one has to miss out," Lassen said.