Tornado toll: 155 buildings damaged, 11 destroyed on Kent Island

The tornado that tore through Kent Island last week damaged 155 buildings, destroying 11 of them, information released by Queen Anne's County said.

David Rivett, assistant chief of Queen Anne's County Emergency Services, said the numbers are early estimates and could rise as county officials and insurance representatives continued to survey the area.

"It's all still preliminary numbers. I think the numbers will definitely change," Rivett said.

Residents of Kent Island were sent scrambling after the tornado ravaged businesses and homes on July 24.

Residents and workers clean up Tuesday after an EF2 tornado caused severe damage to many homes in Bay City and other neighborhoods of Kent Island early Monday morning. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

Rated an EF2 tornado with 110 mph winds, it destroyed or damaged homes in the Bay City community, tearing off roofs and in at least one case, moving a house off its foundation. Similar damage was done to the Ellendale Townhouses.

Rivett said the damage included businesses as well homes. The morning after the storm, volunteers and emergency crews were picking up the pieces of Farmer John's produce stand, a local staple on Route 8 which runs through the heart Stevensville.

Lauren McAlister, who lives on Calvert Road close to the tornado's path, said her family was lucky to avoid any major injuries or damage to her home.

But many trees were uprooted on her street and the cleanup is still ongoing. She said various parts of her home suffered minor damage and she and her family are waiting for insurance agents to assess the cost of repairs.

"It's just insane to see how clear the (neighbor)hood is now," McAlister said. "We've been stripped of trees, but not of compassion that's for sure."

County officials will hold a Tornado Recovery Town Hall meeting Thursday in Stevensville, offering updates on the rebuilding process. They're also looking to hear what residents need to improve the response from county and state agencies.

"What are the unmet needs? What can we do to further speed this process up other than time?" Rivett said.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Matapeake Elementary School, 651 Romancoke Road.

Rivett said it may be several weeks before officials determine the monetary value of the damage the tornado caused.