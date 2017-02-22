First Annapolis to Baltimore commuter buses to begin March 1

The Maryland Department of Transportation will launch two new Annapolis to Baltimore commuter bus routes March 1.

The two routes will travel via Route 97, with one making stops in Kent Island and the other being a straight Baltimore to Annapolis connection.

"Once people, who drive between Kent Island, Annapolis and Baltimore, see the ease, convenience and low cost of riding Commuter Bus 210 and 215, we are confident many will choose to ride transit instead," Maryland Transportation Authority CEO Paul Comfort said.

The agency said riders will be offered free rides on the bus routes during their first two weeks of operation. Then, daily rides will start at $5, with discounted rates for those who purchase monthly passes. Transit Link Cards will be accepted.

For early morning commuters who work in Baltimore, Route 210 will also include stops in Kent Island for three of the route's five trips into the city.

MTA Planned bus stops in Kent Island and Annapolis for the Maryland Transportation Authority's Bus Route 210, which will debut on March 1. Planned bus stops in Kent Island and Annapolis for the Maryland Transportation Authority's Bus Route 210, which will debut on March 1. (MTA)

Starting at 5:30 a.m., the bus will pick up riders at Castle Marina Park and Ride, making stops in Annapolis before arriving in Baltimore for one of eight stops on the route.

Two of the five routes will supplant the Kent Island stops for additional Annapolis stops at West Street and Church Circle as well as Rowe Boulevard and Taylor Avenue.

For those making the commute into Annapolis from Baltimore, Bus Route 215 will make three trips into Annapolis every week day starting at 5:45 a.m.

MTA Planned bus stops in Baltimore on the Maryland Transportation Authority's Route 215 commuter bus route, which will debut on March 1. Planned bus stops in Baltimore on the Maryland Transportation Authority's Route 215 commuter bus route, which will debut on March 1. (MTA)

Both routes are round-trip, with returning routes beginning shortly after 3 p.m.

The commuter bus routes will look to connect two regions that already see a symbiotic relationship when it comes to employers and employees.

A report by the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County found that about 20 percent of workers from Anne Arundel work in either Baltimore city or Prince George's County.

In addition, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that more than 17,000 Baltimore City residents work in Anne Arundel County.

However, the county has been criticized for a lack of available public transportation in recent years.

In 2015, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-funded study found the county's lack of transportation was a major barrier to employment. The report recommended providing bus shuttles to job centers, something that will be addressed in Route 215, which will include stops at the Annapolis Westfield mall and Anne Arundel Medical Center.

"It's yet another way we're keeping our promise to better connect people to jobs, retail, healthcare and entertainment," Comfort said.

The expansion of commuter bus service is part of BaltimoreLink, a $135 million overhaul of the agency's bus routes that Gov. Larry Hogan has said will create more reliable and connected bus service.

For more information, visit https://mta.maryland.gov/content/commuter-buslink-newly-proposed-routes-210-215/.