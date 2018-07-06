Maryland elections board and MVA agree on number of voters whose information wasn't transferred on time: 83,493

The State Board of Elections and the Motor Vehicle Administration have reached agreement on the number of voters whose address and party registration information wasn't passed along on time for them to avoid having to cast provisional ballots in the June 26 primary.

The number is 83,493, according to deputy elections administrator Nikki Charlson. The MVA put out a statement agreeing with the number.

The total is less than had been reported by the elections board as of June 28 but more than the number used by the MVA.

The elections board at one time had reported almost 87,000 voters’ information had been collected by the MVA but not passed on as a result of a computer glitch.

Meanwhile, MVA Administrator Christine Nizer put out a June 28 statement saying she was “confident that the ultimate number of voters impacted on Election Day” would have been fewer than the 80,000 estimated by the elections board the day before the primary.

The accuracy of Nizer’s statement depends on the definition of “impacted.” If by impacted, she meant the number of voters whose information was mishandled, the statement appears incorrect. If she meant voters who actually showed up on Election Day and were forced to cast provisional ballots as a result of the fumble, she was correct.

It was known from the beginning that fewer than 80,000 would fit that definition because it would have required almost 100 percent turnout to reach that number. An MVA spokeswoman did not return calls seeking clarification.

Charlson said the number of provisional ballots cast for all reasons came to 20,563. She said she didn’t have a number for the MVA-related provisionals, but the number was about 5,500 more than voted provisionally in the 2014 primary.

Charlson said that since their apparent disagreement, the two agencies got together, reviewed the data and arrived at the number of 83,493 voters whose information wasn’t passed on. Charlson said elections officials culled 317 that were duplications because a voter had made more than one change while the glitch went undetected, reducing the number to 83,176.

Provisional ballots are often counted in obscurity long after the winners are known, but not this year. While they did not play a role in the outcome of the gubernatorial primary, two high-profile races came down to absentee and provisional ballots: the Democratic primaries for Baltimore County and Montgomery County executive.

