Hate in Maryland: From racist taunts to swastikas to a campus stabbing, bias reports up sharply in state

Students at Crofton Middle School find a noose hanging in the courtyard. In Montgomery County, a 13-year-old Jewish girl receives several anti-Semitic texts. They say, in part, “JNTD” — an acronym for Jews Need to Die. A gay man at Baltimore’s Gilmor Homes is beaten by a man yelling homophobic slurs. Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III, a black college student from Calvert County, is confronted and stabbed to death on the University of Maryland campus, allegedly by a white student from Severn who was a member of a racist Facebook group. Reports of hate are on the rise in Maryland. Maryland law enforcement agencies received 398 reports of hate or bias last year — alleged incidents that ranged from vandalism and intimidation to threats and attacks, according to the State Police and hundreds of pages of records reviewed by The Baltimore Sun after a public information request. The reported incidents represented an increase of 35 percent from 2016 — and a pace of more than one report a day. Reported hate incidents in Maryland Reports of hate crimes and other hate incidents have risen sharply in Maryland over the past several years. Baltimore Sun Graphic (Baltimore Sun Graphic) Authorities couldn’t confirm all those reports, and concluded that a handful were unfounded. But many experts believe the reports don’t begin to capture all the incidents. The state’s experience echoes a national increase in reported hate crimes, reversing a long, gradual decline. Maryland broadly requires the reporting of incidents against someone due to race, religion, and other characteristics. The FBI collects information from states only on crimes motivated by hate or bias. Summary: The Baltimore Sun investigated two years of hate incident reports in Maryland. Here's what we found » ‘Hate is on the rise’ The number of hate crimes reported to the FBI rose to 6,121 in 2016, the last year for which national numbers are available, up 5 percent from 2015. Hate crimes reported to police in the 10 largest U.S. cities rose 13 percent last year, according to researchers at California State University, San Bernardino. “Every indicator is that hate is on the rise over the last two to three years," said Doron Ezickson, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, which has tracked anti-Semitic incidents since 1979. While some of that increase likely is due to expanded reporting, Ezickson said, “the growing activity and presence of white supremacist propaganda and rhetoric in the public square could also be motivating factors.” Brian Levin, who directs the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State, has studied hate crimes for three decades. He cites the increasing diversity of the U.S. population, the spread of white nationalism, and decreasing trust in institutions as some of the factors contributing to the increase in reported incidents. And, he says, social media provide a ready platform to spread hateful views. Brian Levin, who directs the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State, has studied hate crimes for three decades. "We are a more splintered society entrenched in our polarization," Levin said. The increases coincide with the 2016 presidential election campaign and the widening division that has riven the nation. "There is no escaping that the tone and tenor of the 2016 national election helped to usher us into where we're at now," said Alvin Gillard, executive director of the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights. "History has taught us: When that language becomes accepted parlance, it often moves from language to action." The Baltimore Sun built a database from the nearly 700 incident reports collected by the Maryland State Police from local police departments in the last two years. In 2017, state or local police “verified” 46 percent of such complaints, meaning the incidents were determined to have been motivated by hate or bias. Most — 52 percent — were classified as “inconclusive;” police could not determine whether the incidents were based on hate. That was often because authorities weren’t able to identify suspects. “When we don’t know the perpetrator, we don’t know the motivation,” said Paul Dillon, chief of the University of Maryland Baltimore County Police Department. Police forward only verified reports to the FBI, so more than half of the incidents reported to police in Maryland never made it to federal hate crime totals. Some agencies, including Howard County police, marked more than eight of every 10 reported incidents inconclusive. Statewide, 2 percent were ruled unfounded — that is, police determined they did not happen or were not motivated by hate. ‘Chronic’ underreporting Gillard has spoken out against “chronic” underreporting, which he says can occur when victims do not report to police or police do not properly record the incidents. His commission, which reviews the incidents, has repeatedly questioned the lack of reports in certain corners of the state. “It’s been a challenge to make the reporting a priority,” Gillard said. “For many, it’s not.” Eighty percent of the state’s 161 law enforcement agencies reported no hate incidents in the last two years. Kent and Caroline counties haven’t reported any hate or bias incidents over the last six years. Nationally, Justice Department officials say there likely were far more incidents than the 6,121 tallied by the FBI for 2016. The U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics estimated more than 200,000 hate crimes the year before. Only a small percentage of the reports in Maryland in 2017 led to arrests. Smaller percentages led to prosecutions, convictions and sentences. In most cases, police were unable to identify suspects. Baltimore Sun Dartanyan Johnson, a 47-year-old black man from Middle River, told Baltimore County police that three white men shouted racial slurs and threw a bottle at him while Johnson was walking to work. Officers investigated, but didn't find any suspects. Dartanyan Johnson, a 47-year-old black man from Middle River, told Baltimore County police that three white men shouted racial slurs and threw a bottle at him while Johnson was walking to work. Officers investigated, but didn't find any suspects. (Baltimore Sun) In that way, the case of Dartanyan Johnson was typical. Johnson, a 47-year-old black man from Middle River, told Baltimore County police he was walking to his job there in February 2017 when three white men in a pickup truck began following him. He said the men shouted racial slurs and threw a bottle at him. One man shouted, “You should be hanging from a tree,” he said. Officers investigated, but did not find any suspects. Johnson told The Sun that he now varies his route to and from work, sometimes walking several extra blocks. African-Americans were the most frequent targets of alleged hate in Maryland in 2017. They were identified as victims in nearly half the reports, a phenomenon long observed in the state. Second were Jews, identified in a fifth of reports. The numbers do not include two of the most notorious incidents involving Marylanders last year, because they happened in other states.

Richard W. Preston Jr., a Ku Klux Klan leader from Baltimore, was captured on cellphone video pointing a gun at a black man at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 and then firing into the ground. Preston, 53, pleaded no contest in a Virginia court to a charge of discharging a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school. He was sentenced to four years in prison. Jefferson Siegel / AP James Harris Jackson is arraigned in criminal court after being charged in the stabbing death of a black man in New York. James Harris Jackson is arraigned in criminal court after being charged in the stabbing death of a black man in New York. (Jefferson Siegel / AP) James Harris Jackson, a Friends School graduate and former Army intelligence analyst, is accused of stabbing a black man to death with a sword in New York in March 2017. Police say he regarded the attack on 66-year-old Timothy Caughman in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan as “practice prior to going to Times Square to kill additional black men.” Jackson, 30, now awaits trial in New York on charges of first- and second-degree murder as an act of terrorism and second-degree murder as a hate crime. The numbers do include the attack on Collins, the newly commissioned Army officer who was days away from graduating from Bowie State University when he was stabbed to death at a bus stop in College Park in May 2017. Catherine Rentz/Baltimore Sun Memorial program for Richard Collins III, who was stabbed to death at a bus stop in College Park in May 2017. University of Maryland student Sean Urbanski has been charged with a hate crime in his death. Memorial program for Richard Collins III, who was stabbed to death at a bus stop in College Park in May 2017. University of Maryland student Sean Urbanski has been charged with a hate crime in his death. (Catherine Rentz/Baltimore Sun) University of Maryland student Sean Urbanski, who police say was a member of the now-deleted Facebook group “Alt-Reich Nation,” was charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors have since added a charge of hate crime resulting in death. Under state law, a hate crime charge can add up to three years and a $5,000 fine to a misdemeanor crime such as trespass or vandalism, and up to 20 years and $20,000 to a felony such as murder. Those who work with the data warn of its limitations. They say it’s unclear whether the increases reflect a rise in the number of actual incidents, a growing willingness of victims to report or – as many believe – some combination of the two. Still, Maryland’s numbers are among the best available. The state was one of the first to require local police to send reports of hate or bias to a central authority. The 1981 law is broad: It requires police to report not only alleged crimes, but also any incidents seemingly directed against an individual or group because of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity, or homelessness. As a result, the State Police count many more incidents than the FBI, which counts only alleged crimes. “If every state did as well as Maryland, we’d be in a much better place,” Levin said. ‘Go back to Africa’ The most common form of hate or bias incident collected by State Police in 2017 was vandalism, identified in a third of the reports. In January, a 53-year-old black woman who lives near BWI Marshall Airport found her car egged and a letter at her front door with a KKK symbol and a warning: "Go back to Africa, next time it wont [sic] be eggs on your car, blackie." Also that month, “Kill the Jews,” other anti-Semitic messages and racial slurs were found spray painted in the restroom and on the sidewalk of a park near Loch Raven Reservoir in Baltimore County. In September, a black woman who lives near Halethorpe found “KKK” painted on her front door. In March and December, black men found “KKK” keyed into their cars in Harford County. And in December, “We hate [N-word]s,” “No [N-word]s better be here come Thursday” and a drawing of a hanging figure were found in a bathroom stall at Loyola Blakefield, the Catholic prep school for boys in Towson. Colin Campbell / Baltimore Sun A swastika was found spray-painted on the parking lot at Glenelg High School in Howard County in May. A swastika was found spray-painted on the parking lot at Glenelg High School in Howard County in May. (Colin Campbell / Baltimore Sun) Swastikas and the N-word were the most common hate-based graffiti. There were more than 70 swastikas and more than 130 “N-words” in the reports to police in 2017. After vandalism, written and verbal intimidation were the most common forms of hate or bias reported in 2017. They each accounted for about a fifth of the reports. Three black garbage removal workers told Anne Arundel County Police in June of last year that they had found racist messages on garbage bags left at one home on multiple occasions. Examples: “black boy food,” “No [N-word]s needed” and “Nathan Bedford Forest [sic] forever.” Nathan Bedford Forrest was the slave-trading Confederate general accused in a notorious slaughter of mostly black Union prisoners of war who became the first leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Police say officers warned the resident, an 85-year-old white man, and put him in contact with mental health counselors. A 13-year-old girl was told by a boy at a middle school in Edgewater it would be fun to shoot her and her family because they were Muslim, and she should pull her shirt up to her eyes because that is the way Muslims dress. (The girl was not, in fact, Muslim.) Assaults More than 60 hate-related assaults were reported in 2017. That was up about 25 percent from the year before. Among the incidents confirmed by police: A 15-year-old transgender girl was chased in Frederick County by a juvenile throwing rocks. A 32-year-old black man in Anne Arundel County was called the N-word and assaulted by a 55-year-old white man posing as an off-duty police officer and telling the man to move his car. A 29-year-old black woman in Prince George’s County was assaulted by a 53-year-old black man because she was talking to a white person and he didn’t want her to have white friends. A 38-year-old man of Arab descent was assaulted in Montgomery County and told to “go back to your country” and that “I will kill you right now.” In Pasadena, two black teenagers were riding their bikes in November when a white man drove by, shot blank rounds from his handgun at them, called them the N-word and told them to get out of his neighborhood. It may not be a crime for me to receive a Klan flier in my mailbox, but it is unacceptable. — University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell, a former state police superintendent Not all of the incidents collected by Maryland State Police are crimes. It’s not illegal, for example, to leave hateful propaganda in a home or on a campus. But police say such incidents are important to track. “It may not be a crime for me to receive a Klan flier in my mailbox, but it is unacceptable,” said University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell, a former state police superintendent. “The absence of war is not peace.” ‘Kool Kids KIan’ Educators and law enforcement leaders are particularly concerned by the growth of reports at or around schools. They made up a third of the incidents reported to police in 2017, up about 60 percent from 2016.