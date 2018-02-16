Baltimore County Interim Superintendent Verletta White files amended financial disclosure forms

Baltimore County Interim Schools Superintendent Verletta White has filed amended financial disclosure reports to show she worked as a consultant while holding her job as chief academic officer for the school system.

White reported that she worked for Dulle Enterprises from 2013 through 2016, the last year for which she has filed a form with the school system’s ethics panel. The 2017 form is not due until April.

Dulle Enterprises is also known as the Education Research & Development Institute, a company that promotes educational technology firms, some of which do business with the school system.

An investigation by The Baltimore Sun found that White worked as a consultant for ERDI without disclosing the payments to the school system or the public. School officers are required to report outside income on annual financial disclosure forms.

Last fall, White said she made an “honest mistake” by not disclosing her work for Chicago-based ERDI. She said she found the forms confusing. She said she was not trying to hide the work. She had reported the consulting fees as income on her taxes, and listed it on her resume. She said she had earned about $3,000 a year from ERDI.

White subsequently agreed that she will no longer receive pay from consulting work and will abide by new restrictions on her out-of-state travel. As interim superintendent, she is being paid $265,000 this school year.

She said her consulting work was encouraged and approved by former superintendent Dallas Dance, who also worked as a consultant for the firm. Federal prosecutors indicted Dance in January for not reporting $147,000 of income on his financial disclosure form, including $90,000 in one year from SUPES Academy, a company that had a contract with Baltimore County.

White will accept compensation only from the school system, seek and obtain school board approval before taking any out-of-state trips and post information about any travel on the district’s website, according to a joint statement released by White and the county school board. Board members also agreed to publicly disclose any trips they take.

White amended the forms for the years 2013-2016 in November to correct the record. The Sun was able to view the forms Thursday after requesting to see them weeks ago.

The forms show she was paid $1,500 by Dulle and $1,400 from Goucher College for consulting work in 2013. In 2014 she was paid $3,500 by Dulle. In 2015 the forms changed so that she was no longer asked to fill out how much money was earned. That year, she said she worked for Dulle and the American Association of School Administrators as a presenter in 2015. In 2016, she reported only Dulle.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie