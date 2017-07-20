After five months, still no answers in case of missing Baltimore mother and daughter

More than five months after the mysterious disappearance of his sister and her eldest daughter, Alfred Clark is still searching for answers.

Joanna Clark, 33, and her daughter, Shariece Clark, 15, went missing from their Cherry Hill home on Feb. 4. But the circumstances leading up to their disappearance, as well as their current whereabouts, remain unclear.

“Given how it all went down, most of the family believes the worst has happened,” Clark told The Baltimore Sun. “There’s just no evidence to prove it.”

Shariece Clark, a student at Dr. Carter G. Woodson Elementary/Middle School, was last seen about 3 p.m. Feb. 4, police said. Joanna Clark, an employee of Goetze's Candy Co., was last seen about 11:15 p.m. that day. The family lived in the 2800 block of Round Road.

A family friend reported them missing on Feb. 7.

Police said they found no “overt signs of crime,” but they “had suspicions that foul play could be involved.”

“We still suspect foul play,” police spokesman T.J. Smith said Thursday. He said police have no new information to share.

Before Joanna Clark disappeared, police said, she had never left her youngest children — ages 2 to 10 — for an extended period of time.

“I don’t believe she would’ve left any of her other children,” Alfred Clark said. "She was the sole provider for them."

The children are currently in the custody of the state, he said.

Police also said that it was unusual for Shariece, who was very active on social media before Feb. 4, to suddenly stop posting online.

Clark said a lack of evidence and suspects in the case has made it difficult for the family to remain optimistic. But he said they’ll continue to search the neighborhood, hand out fliers and share posts on social media.

“At this point, we’re hoping somebody else can find something [police] didn't look into," he said.

Following The Sun’s questions Thursday, police held a news conference Friday to provide updates on the Clark disappearances and one other case.

Smith said investigators continue searching for Akia Eggleston, 22, who was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing in May.

At the time, Smith said police did not have any evidence of foul play. He said Eggleston appeared to be moving from her apartment, and she was seen on video surveillance and her bank account was used, he said.

But he said investigators are now concerned because she should have had her baby but has not appeared.

“Foul play is likely suspected at this point,” Smith said. “It’s certainly concerning to us. We just want to make sure we put this information back out there for people to share on social media,” he said.

Police asked anyone with information about either incident to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

