More than 8,000 settlement checks now sent in Dr. Nikita Levy case

More than 8,000 checks have been mailed to former patients of Johns Hopkins gynecologist Dr. Nikita Levy as part of a class-action settlement, but some still have not yet received a full payment.

Some women have gotten only 80 percent of their settlement award because the trustee of the $190 million settlement fund continues to try to resolve lien issues related to Medicaid and Medicare.

Checks started going out in early June. Since then, about 8,100 have been mailed, said Michael Lee, the chief operating officer of RG/2 Claims Administration, a Philadelphia company appointed by the court to handle the claims.

A total of 8,342 women were approved to receive settlement money in the case. Under federal law, a search must be conducted to determine whether a claimant in the settlement owes money to Medicare or Medicaid for treatment related to the Levy case.

Because of delays related to those searches, checks containing 80 percent of the awards were mailed out last month to some claimants. About 1,200 women were sent the partial payments, Lee said.

The trustee of the settlement fund, California attorney David Higgins, said he continues to work on the lien issue for those who haven’t yet received the remaining 20 percent of their settlements.

Levy was accused of secretly photographing his patients during pelvic exams, and he killed himself in 2013 as police were investigating him.

Days after his death, his patients sued Hopkins. A Baltimore judge approved a $190 million settlement between the hospital and Levy’s former patients the following year. Each woman was assigned an award, ranging from about $1,900 to $28,000, depending on the extent of emotional harm they suffered.

Throughout the process, some women have expressed frustration over issues including the amounts of the awards and the length of time it has taken to get information and their checks.

The settlement has been described as the largest-ever sexual abuse settlement stemming from a single perpetrator in the United States.

RG/2’s Lee said about 168 claimants haven’t turned in their W-9 form, which gives the claims firm their tax information and is required to start processing a payment. If those awards are not claimed, the court will decide what happens to the funds, he said.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez