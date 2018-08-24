Top U.S. housing official's visit to Baltimore highlights potential conflict with husband's work

The nation’s second most powerful housing official toured Baltimore this week and left with a good impression of a city that her boss, U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson, once called home and where her husband’s employer happens to have done housing business.

Pamela Hughes Patenaude, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, arrived Monday to meet with her Baltimore staff, have lunch with Mayor Catherine Pugh, tour Port Covington and visit an East Baltimore rowhouse that the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative cleared of lead.

One place Patenaude did not stop: 1728 Eastern Ave., the address of a new apartment building called The Luther.

In March, Dougherty Mortgage LLC of Minneapolis, Minn. — a HUD-approved lender where Patenaude’s husband, Chuck, works as a senior vice president — provided a nearly $2 million, Fannie Mae-backed mortgage for the rehabilitation of the historic former Lutheran church, according to land records. Fannie Mae — Chuck Patenaude’s previous employer — is the government-sponsored mortgage company that supports the financing of billions of dollars in lending for affordable housing projects.

The 15-unit Luther is a block away from the Perkins Homes site that in July received a $30 million grant from HUD’s Choice Neighborhood program. The grant will help to redevelop the “hole in the donut” roughly between Little Italy and Fells Point, HUD documents state.

“The neighborhood’s 629 units of obsolete public housing create a visible break in the area’s fabric,” HUD stated in its announcement of the grant. The “neighborhood is poised for change.”

Jereon M. Brown, a HUD spokesman, said the deputy secretary “is not aware of any loans involving her husband’s firm.”

“There is no connection whatsoever to her visit and the firm that her husband works for and any of the properties that were visited,” said Brown, adding that the Choice Neighborhoods program is a competitive grant process and that selections are made by career HUD staff.

The Luther’s mortgage is minuscule for Dougherty Mortgage, which services more than $5 billion in loans, according to company reports.

Tim Larkin, a co-founder and senior vice president at Dougherty Mortgage, said the Minneapolis-based company does not allow Patenaude’s husband to work on any of its HUD-related transactions.

“We would never allow that,” Larkin said. “We hired him before she started at HUD. But we make sure to keep that separate.”

But concerns about the potential for conflicts of interest between Patenaude’s HUD position and her husband’s job were raised during her Congressional confirmation hearing last year.

When asked how she would handle potential conflicts of interest related to her husband’s job at a “mortgage firm that deals with both HUD-backed and Government Sponsored Enterprise-backed multifamily and other mortgages,” the deputy secretary said she had disclosed his employment and would avoid “any actual or apparent conflicts of interest,” according to a transcript of the Congressional hearing.

“I will not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter that to my knowledge has a direct and predictable effect on my husband's compensation and employment with Dougherty Mortgage LLC,” she said.

The deputy secretary told The Baltimore Sun that she also was invited by Weller Development to tour its Port Covington project.

The firm is leading the $5.5 billion redevelopment project financed, in part, by city bonds that are part of a controversial $660 million tax increment financing deal struck with the city in 2016. The 260-acre peninsula is envisioned as a new city neighborhood anchored by a 50-acre Under Armour world headquarters.

While Weller Development is leading the project, it is owned by a partnership of Sagamore Development, Under Armour chairman and CEO Kevin Plank’s personal real estate company, and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group. The Baltimore Sun Media Group has a long-term lease on its printing plant in Port Covington and the building is the media organization’s new headquarters.

To assuage vocal critics of the massive city tax subsidy, the developer agreed to requirements for local hiring, participation of minority- and woman-owned firms, and affordable housing.

Patenaude praised the company for committing to affordable and workforce housing.

“They have a very community-oriented approach through the development of Port Covington,” she said of Weller Development.

So why the invite?

“They certainly didn’t ask for anything,” she said. “They wanted to create situational awareness. It’s perhaps the largest urban redevelopment site in America.”

Overall, Patenaude left the city impressed with the work of Pugh, Weller and Green & Healthy Homes Initiative.

“It looks like Baltimore is going to come back and come back strong,” she said. “It’s a new day in Baltimore.”

