Hate crimes increase nationally, but are down in Maryland, new FBI data shows

The number of hate crimes rose nearly 5 percent across the country in 2016, according to new data released by the FBI on Monday. It marks the second year in a row hate crimes have increased.

Hate crimes in Maryland, however, have decreased 14 percent, according to the data.

Experts caution there is a big caveat with FBI data: It’s based on voluntary reporting from more than 15,000 police agencies across the country. Furthermore, hate crimes are generally underreported to police.

Dozens of cities with more than 100,000 residents either reported zero hate crimes or did not submit their hate crime data, according to an analysis by the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights organization, which has called for better reporting.

“Hate crimes demand priority attention because of their special impact. They not only hurt one victim, but they also intimidate and isolate a victim’s whole community and weaken the bonds of our society,” said ADL chief Jonathan A. Greenblatt.

FBI data show hate crimes increased across the country from 5,850 in 2015 to 6,121 crimes in 2016. In Maryland, such crimes declined from 43 in 2015 to 37 in 2016.

However, a report issued last month by the Maryland State Police showed a 40 percent increase in hate “incidents” in the state in 2016. Hate incidents increased from 203 in 2015 to 285 in 2016.

Maryland State Police report not just hate “crimes,” but also “incidents,” which could include things such as intimidation, which may not be considered a crime. Some agencies also may not determine an incident is a hate crime until after the FBI’s deadline to report. In addition, only “verified” crimes are reported to the FBI. Many incidents included in the Maryland State Police report were not able to be verified because they involved anonymous letters or other suspects or had not yet been fully investigated in time for the FBI report.

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, said the increase in hate crimes nationally reflects an increase in hate crimes around the 2016 presidential election, a big increase in some large jurisdictions, a sustained level of crimes against large groups including African Americans who have long been the the top target of hate crimes, and a jump in crimes against Latinos, whites, Muslims and transgender people.

The Baltimore Sun is partnering with newsrooms around the country in a ProPublica-led project to collect recent and reliable data on hate crimes in the U.S. If you have been the victim of a hate crime, please use this form to contribute to this database.

