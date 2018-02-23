The most dangerous big city? Baltimore crime is down in nearly every category this year

In defending the city this week after a USA Today report called Baltimore the most dangerous big city in the country, Mayor Catherine Pugh cited a decrease in homicides and nonfatal shootings this year to make her case.

“Let me just say that was 2017 — we’re in 2018,” the mayor said.

But the reductions go beyond homicides and shootings. Crime is down in nearly every category this year, according to the most recent city data.

Here’s a look at the numbers, as of the week ending Feb. 17:

Homicides: There were 31, compared to 46 this time last year — a 33 percent decrease.

Nonfatal shootings: There were 46, compared to 94 this time last year — a 51 percent decrease.

Rapes: Down 34 percent.

Robberies: Down 24 percent overall. Among sub-categories, there were reductions in street robberies (24 percent), residential robberies (21 percent) and carjackings (20 percent). There were increases in two sub-categories with relatively few incidents — convenience store robberies (125 percent) and bank robberies (200 percent).

Aggravated assaults: Down 33 percent. Common assaults: Down 15 percent.

Burglaries: Down 22 percent.

Larceny (theft of personal property): Down 26 percent.

Auto theft: Down 11 percent.

Arson: Down 42 percent.

While the city is seeing less crime, police also are making fewer arrests this year, according to the data.

There have been 3,141 arrests this year, compared to 3,608 this time last year, a decrease of 13 percent. Arrests for homicides are down 30 percent; robbery arrests are down 18 percent; and felony and misdemeanor drug arrests are down about 26 percent.

The city notes that the data is preliminary, and subject to change based on investigative review.