Where Hogan's proposed $68 million in budget cuts would come from

A Maryland panel will soon consider Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposal to cut about $68 million from the state’s $43.5 billion budget this year.

The Board of Public Works — comprised of Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, also a Democrat — is scheduled to vote on the governor’s request Wednesday.

The cuts are spread across state government agencies and programs.

The largest cut in terms of dollars is to the Department of Health, which is seeing a $22.2 million cut. In percentage terms, the biggest cut is to the state’s disparity grant program for local jurisdictions, which is seeing a 3.6 percent cutback.

Here’s a look at how much funding each agency or program would lose, ranked by percentage loss, according to the board agenda:

Disparity grants for local jurisdictions: $6,028,885 (3.62 percent of budget)

Department of the Environment: $757,000 (2.53 percent)

Commission on Civil Rights: $51,000 (1.99 percent)

Lottery and Gaming Control Agency: $379,000 (1.89 percent)

Department of Planning: $403,121 (1.85 percent)

Department of Natural Resources: $1,020,000 (1.67 percent)

Department of Juvenile Services: $4,500,660 (1.65 percent)

Department of Information Technology: $909,065 (1.54 percent)

Department of Budget and Management: $305,000 (1.43 percent)

Executive Department-Governor: $150,000 (1.33 percent)

Department of Aging: $300,000 (1.29 percent)

Department of Agriculture: $390,622 (1.21 percent)

Department of Human Services: $7,119,129 (1.13 percent)

Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation: $457,725 (0.95 percent)

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services: $8,434,500 (0.69 percent)

Maryland State Archives: $34,559 (0.63 percent)

University System of Maryland: $8,000,000 (0.62 percent)

Morgan State University: $565,000 (0.62 percent)

Baltimore City Community College: $251,000 (0.62 percent)

St. Mary's College of Maryland: $138,000 (0.62 percent)

Office of the Public Defender: $611,000 (0.59 percent)

Department of State Police: $1,500,000 (0.54 percent)

Department of Health: $22,169,914 (0.48 percent)

Maryland Higher Education Commission: $2,091,333 (0.42 percent)

Department of Assessments and Taxation: $363,324 (0.32 percent)

Department of Education-Children's Cabinet Interagency Fund: $50,000 (0.27 percent)

Department of Commerce: $100,000 (0.12 percent)

Department of General Services: $60,000 (0.09 percent)

Executive Department-Boards, Commissions and Offices: $67,603 (0.06 percent)