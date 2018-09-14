Former Baltimore State's Attorney candidate Ivan Bates' campaign must repay $150,000 loan

Defense attorney Ivan Bates’ campaign must repay an outstanding $150,000 loan that it received during the race for Baltimore State’s Attorney, according to recently filed campaign finance reports.

Bates’ campaign received the loan from Jack Luetkemeyer Jr., a real estate entrepreneur, shortly before the June 26 Democratic primary election against incumbent Marilyn J. Mosby and former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah. Mosby won the primary and, without a Republican challenger, will remain the city’s top prosecutor for the next four years.

Bates’ campaign only has $4,284.97 on hand, his campaign finance report shows.

Bates did not respond to a requests for comment about how he plans to repay the loan.

Vignarajah’s campaign has a $60,000 outstanding loan to himself, which he isn’t required to pay back. His campaign has $1,794.67. Mosby’s campaign has no outstanding loans and still has $54,246.23 on hand.

Under state campaign finance laws, the loan to Bates’ campaign must be paid back by the end of the next election cycle.

Bates could hold a fundraiser to pay back the loan, but he’s unlikely to attract contributors now that he’s no longer a candidate. He could run for the state’s attorney job again, or for another office, during which he could try to raise funds for the campaign and pay off the loan. He could also contribute his own money to pay back the loan.

Rep. Anthony G. Brown found himself in a similar situation when he struggled to repay a $500,000 loan from the Laborers Political League Education Fund that he had received at the end of his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2014 against Gov. Larry Hogan.

Brown, who was later elected to Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, was able to raise more than $314,000 for that campaign and used that money to pay $320,000 toward the labor union loan. Brown also paid it off partly by making personal loans to his state account, according to finance reports.

Luetkemeyer, the co-chairman of Continental Realty Corporation, is also the father of actress Julie Bowen. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this story.

