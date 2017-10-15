Spitting, kicking, breaking glasses: Assaults on staff spike at Maryland's largest state psychiatric hospital

On a spring day at Maryland’s largest state psychiatric hospital, a patient tried to escape, soiled herself and attacked a caregiver and a hospital police officer. She also spat on the police officer and tried to bite her.

The caregiver had her glasses broken. She was treated at St. Agnes Hospital and missed nine days of work. The police officer missed 12 days of work.

The attacks were part of a spike in assaults on employees at Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, as the Hogan administration labors under a court order to recruit staff for positions there that were already difficult to fill.

The May 19 assaults at Spring Grove were two of the 68 at the hospital from January through June, according to records obtained by The Baltimore Sun under a Maryland Public Information Act request. That’s almost twice the 35 attacks reported in the final half of 2016, and more than any six-month period going back to July 2014.

Psychiatric hospitals are workplaces with known risks of violence. Facilities across the country face persistent problems in attracting qualified people to care for often-dangerous patients.

The Maryland Department of Health is reporting significant improvements in safety at most of its psychiatric facilities. But Spring Grove faces particular challenges.

Patricia Watson, president of the union local that represents most non-nurse employees at Spring Grove, said security has deteriorated in the three years she’s worked at the hospital.

“It’s getting worse. It’s like watching a train wreck,” she said. “All you can do is pray and try to help the patients and staff after [an incident] happens.”

But John Robison, chief of hospitals at the Maryland Department of Health, called the increase “a blip in patient assault data.”

It “does not signal an unsafe place to work,” he said.

For many years, the percentage of patients committed voluntarily to Maryland’s state psychiatric hospitals has been dropping while the percentage referred by the court system — known as forensic cases — has been increasing. Spring Grove’s population is now 80 percent forensic.

The Maryland Health Department, which runs Spring Grove and other state psychiatric hospitals, finds itself in an increasingly untenable bind. It doesn’t have enough beds to treat all the people referred by the courts as “not criminally responsible” or “incompetent to stand trial.” When the state hospitals legally responsible for treating them can’t admit them, sick people languish in jails that are ill-equipped to offer more than stopgap treatment.

Last month, Baltimore Circuit Judge Gale Rasin found acting Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader and five other top department officials in civil contempt of court — saying the department had willfully dragged its feet in adding capacity.

Rasin, a retired judge who presides over mental health cases in the city, ordered the department to fully staff 20 beds recently added at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup and staff 20 beds in an admissions unit at Spring Grove. She gave Schrader and his department a Dec. 31 deadline. The state is appealing the decision.

If the order is upheld, state records and interviews with department employees and their union representatives indicate, the state faces a daunting task — even if the Hogan administration comes up with the resources to hire that many employees. Qualified people are not lining up to take such jobs.

April Minniefield, area vice president of the AFT Healthcare Maryland union, said Spring Grove’s nursing shortage has worsened and conditions have become more dangerous since she started work there as a registered nurse four years ago. Meanwhile, she said, the state has not made the pay and benefits attractive.

“You have to be competitive with other state facilities,” she said. “You have to be competitive with some of the private facilities.”

Spring Grove is one step down from Perkins in the danger level of the patients sent there. It houses 343 patients when at full capacity. As of July 25, Rasin found, Spring Grove had 37 patients on its waiting list.

Rasin described Spring Grove in her court order as “a hospital that is being deprived of resources and one that cannot meet its obligations.” She noted its chief executive’s testimony that the hospital had lost almost 50 positions over the last three state budgets, and spent $5 million last year on staff overtime.

Other state hospitals have had problems with violence and vacancies. The Sun requested records for Spring Grove after hearing complaints from employees there.

The department keeps a monthly log of assaults classified from Level 1 — requiring no treatment — to Level 5, in which the staff member died. There were no deaths in the last three years, but the number of assaults classified as Level 3 — requiring medical intervention — has increased over that time. There were 28 in the first six months of this year, nearly double the 15 in the previous six months.

After inquiries from a reporter, the Health Department produced a chart showing annual assault counts that differed slightly from the totals The Sun compiled from the monthly logs.

The department chart showed 81 assaults in the fiscal year 2015, 78 in 2016 and 98 in 2017. The Sun counted 77 assaults in fiscal 2015, 77 in 2016 and 103 in 2017. Both counts totaled 257 assaults over the three years.

The department did not explain the discrepancies. The Sun is relying on the logs.

Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Council 3, said all psychiatric hospitals have problems, but Spring Grove’s stand out — especially compared with improvements at Perkins in recent years.

Moran said the level of violence at Spring Grove seemed to have leveled off in recent years.

“All of a sudden it skyrocketed,” he said.

Moran said the reasons include a more dangerous patient population, too many patients and the staffing shortage. He said Spring Grove, unlike Perkins, was not designed to be a mostly forensic facility, and still is not staffed that way.

Records show that Spring Grove has three positions classified as “building security officers.” Perkins, meanwhile, has 80 “security attendants” — the closest counterpart to Spring Grove’s attendants, according to union officials.

Watson, who tracks court orders to admit forensic cases, said employees are aware of the increased danger because they’re hearing more “codes” — alerts that a disturbance has broken out — and have fewer people to respond. She said she has seen no signs of improvement since June — the last month for which the state provided logs.