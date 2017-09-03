Meet the companies launching Maryland's cannabis industry

After years of delays, lawsuits and other controversy, 14 firms in Maryland are now growing or poised to grow legal medical marijuana, firing up the supply chain for a market that’s expected to reach a quarter billion dollars annually.

The entrepreneurs who were awarded the lucrative licenses to produce the plant have largely stayed out of the limelight as they built multimillion-dollar facilities, fended off legal challenges and raced to get growing before lawmakers could authorize more licenses.

A Baltimore Sun review of state records shows that Maryland’s first legal marijuana cultivators come from a range of backgrounds, drawing on experience in pharmaceuticals, restaurants, nurseries, medicine, real estate, law enforcement and liquor distribution.

Some of the new businesses are run by prominent Maryland businessmen with deep political ties, donors who have contributed heavily to candidates on one or both sides of the aisle. Others operate marijuana companies in other states, and have brought their expertise here. Several are owned by families; one is led by physicians.

“One of the underlying principles of ecology is you need diversity to survive, and you want that in a business ecosystem too,” said Francis J. Priznar, a senior vice president with Arcview Group, a network of cannabis investors. “Some will do better than others, and hopefully lessons learned will spread through the industry.”

Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Commission relied on the Regional Economic Studies Institute of Towson University to rank the applications. The institute used a double-blind process to rate applicants on a range of criteria, including horticulture experience, security plans and quality of their proposals. The institute produced a list ranking all of the applicants, and the commission picked 15 out of the top 25.

The professional diversity reflected among the winners was not deliberate. The panel did try to boost geographic diversity, by awarding licenses to two firms that did not initially rank among the top 15, but were located among what members considered underserved areas of the state. That move drew lawsuits from the firms that were squeezed out of licenses; they are still pending.

In at least one way, critics say, Maryland’s first license holders are not diverse enough: In a state where nearly a third of the population is African-American, none of the firms is led by a black owner. The Legislative Black Caucus has vowed to make sure the state issues licenses to minority-owned businesses.

Features written into the regulations for growing marijuana in Maryland made the application process unusually competitive, even for an industry analysts say delivers profit margins of 25 percent. While growing, possessing, buying or selling the drug remains against federal law — meaning investment in the industry entails a level of uncertainty — the rules proved attractive to firms willing to take the risk: Patients don't have to live here to buy from here, and the drug may be used to treat an extensive array of conditions, including chronic pain. It’s not just physicians, either, who can suggest marijuana. Midwives, podiatrists, registered nurses and dentists can, too.

Compared to other Eastern states, Maryland required a low financial hurdle: successful candidates were required to pay application fees of $6,000, rather than hundreds of thousands of dollars. And unlike some Western states, it allowed businesses to raise money from outside the state.

More than 140 groups applied for licenses.

“There was broad opportunity to try to get involved in the industry,” said John Kagia, an executive vice president at marijuana research firm New Frontier Data. “There are a lot of smart, savvy people who are realizing that cannabis represents a great economic opportunity and are willing to leave behind industries in which they’ve been successful.”

The marijuana commission “wants high-grade pharmaceutical products,” said Patrick Jameson, its executive director. “Innovation can come from anywhere. This is a real opportunity for medical innovation in Maryland.”

General Assembly leaders have promised to expand the number of licenses as soon as January to make sure there is more racial diversity among medical marijuana growers.

In the meantime, here are the principal actors behind each of the 14 companies.

ForwardGro

Led by Gary Mangum, ForwardGro became Maryland’s first marijuana cultivator in May. Mangum made a fortune growing ornamental flowers; he is CEO of Bell Nursery, a supplier to Home Depot garden centers. Mangum is a well-known Republican donor and friend of Gov. Larry Hogan, who appointed him to the executive board of the Maryland Stadium Authority. ForwardGro’s state-of-the art greenhouse in Lothian is expected to have marijuana ready during the fall, producing the first crop in the state. Mangum’s team includes his former business partner at Bell, Mike McCarthy; former Anne Arundel County sheriff George Johnson, a onetime Democratic candidate for county executive; cannabis patient advocate Gail Rand; and anesthesiologist Debra Kimless. The executives of ForwardGro have given more than $195,000 in political donations in recent years, with Mangum personally giving three-fourths of that sum since 2007.

Holistic Industries

Holistic’s CEO Josh Genderson is the fourth generation of his family to own and operate the expansive liquor store Schneider’s of Capitol Hill in Washington. He opened his first marijuana business in the district, and his new Prince George’s County marijuana venture brings on board several well-connected Maryland residents, among them former Prince George’s County Police Det. Vince Canales, president of the state’s Fraternal Order of Police; Nelson Sabatini, who was state health secretary under two governors and now chairs the panel that sets rates at Maryland hospitals; Richard Polansky, son-in-law of top-paid Annapolis lobbyist Gerard “Gerry” Evans, who helped advocate for the company in the legislature; Henry P. Miller, a distant cousin of Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller; and Richard Cohen, a major developer who founded the Willco real estate company. Both Senate President Miller and Mel Franklin, then chairman of the Prince George’s County Council, wrote letters to state regulators praising Cohen and recommending Holistic’s application be approved. As a company, Holistic donated more to Maryland lawmakers than any other new marijuana growing firm, handing out $43,500 in 2016 to 11 public officials, including $5,000 each to Miller and House Speaker Michael E. Busch, both Democrats, and $6,000 to Hogan, a Republican. In addition to contributions made by the company, its executives and the firms they own have donated more than $103,500 to Maryland politicians in recent years. Holistic was one of the two lower-ranked firms that the commission boosted into the top 15 in order to achieve geographic diversity among winners. The firm has been cleared to start growing marijuana in a custom-designed warehouse in Capitol Heights.