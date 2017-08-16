Jared Kushner's firm seeks arrest of Maryland tenants to collect debt

The real estate company owned by Jared Kushner, son-in-law and top adviser to President Donald Trump, has been the most aggressive in Maryland in using a controversial debt-collection tactic: getting judges to order the arrest of people who owe his company money.

Since 2013, the first full year in which the Kushner Cos. operated in Maryland, corporate entities affiliated with the firm's 17 apartment complexes in the state have sought the civil arrest of 105 former tenants for failing to appear in court to face allegations of unpaid debt, The Baltimore Sun has found.

That's more than any other landlord in the state over that time, an analysis of Maryland District Court data shows. Court records show that 20 former Kushner tenants have been detained.

Industry professionals say such arrests, called body attachments, can be the only way to get tenants to pay the money they owe. Kushner Cos. officials say the New York-based firm employs the tactic as a last resort, and follows industry standards and state law.

But critics say it amounts to jailing people for being poor — and can interfere with their livelihoods, making it more difficult to pay the money they allegedly owe. Moreover, at least some tenants who have been targeted say they did not receive proper notice of the court appearances they were accused of missing.

Advocates for consumer rights have long pushed for legislation to limit body attachments.

"People are being arrested for a debt that they may not even be aware of, or for a court date they may not have been aware of," said state Sen. William C. Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat. Being arrested, he said, has a "devastating effect."

Judges approve body attachments to compel tenants to show up at civil proceedings. Landlords say tenants are not arrested for owing money, but for missing at least two court hearings about the alleged arrears.

When a landlord wins a judgment against a tenant, he or she may ask the judge to order the tenant to appear in court to answer questions about assets and employment to determine garnishments. If the tenant fails to appear, the judge may issue another summons to determine why the person shouldn't be held in contempt.

If the tenant again fails to show up, the landlord can ask the judge to issue a body attachment.

When a tenant is arrested, a judge or commissioner can hold him or her and set a bond. Defendants unwilling or unable to pay the bond can end up in jail.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, one of the advocates who has sought to limit the practice, says judges in small claims cases may act on informal evidence from landlords about the alleged debt and their attempts to notify tenants about court hearings. Frosh and others say tenants sometimes may be unaware of a debt because it has been sold to a company whose name they don't recognize, and may miss notice of a court hearing because they have moved.

Jennifer McLean, chief financial officer of the Kushner Cos., said the firm "follows guidelines consistent with industry standards" and state law when it files legal action. Westminster Management, which oversees Kushner's operations, "only takes legal action against a tenant when absolutely necessary," McLean said in a statement.

The Kushner Cos. have nearly 9,000 units in Maryland, most of them in Baltimore County. They generate at least $90 million in revenue annually, according to offering circulars from mortgage giant Freddie Mac obtained by The Sun, and at least $30 million in profit, according to financing documents provided to investors who hold the mortgages.

Three of the portfolio's apartment complexes — Dutch Village in Northeast Baltimore, Carriage Hill in Randallstown and Highland Village in Lansdowne — received $6.1 million in federal rental subsidies since Jan. 1, 2015, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. That's money that helps the poor pay rent.

The Housing Choice vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have helped 268 tenants pay rent at the Kushner properties, finance records show. Apartments rented for an average of nearly $950.

Kushner affiliates have filed at least 1,250 legal actions in the state since 2013. Judges have awarded a total of $5.4 million in judgments against tenants who owed an average of $4,400, The Sun's analysis shows. That includes the original debts, plus lawyers' fees, court costs and interest.

In nearly all of those cases, judges have approved the garnishment of tenants' wages and property, actions that have helped the Kushner-controlled companies collect $1 million so far, that data show.

The Sun analyzed data from a searchable database of district court cases compiled by the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service.

Priscilla Moreno, a Baltimore County school bus driver who works part time in video production, narrowly avoided arrest last year. She and her three children were living in Whispering Woods, a Middle River community of 524 apartments, when she received a federal voucher that she thought would help improve her housing. She decided to move out.

Then the Kushner affiliate JK2 Westminster hit her with a $7,100 judgment in 2015. She says it did not credit her security deposit and included charges she disputes.

"They were charging me for things that were carpet cleaning," said Moreno, 44. "Normal wear and tear."

The original alleged debt was $4,637.76. With lawyers fees, interest and court costs, it grew to $7,100.

A Baltimore County District Court judge approved a body attachment for Moreno last July.

She avoided arrest by filing for federal bankruptcy, a step taken by at least a dozen other former tenants sued by Kushner affiliates.

The body attachment order "was very extreme," she said. For weeks, she lived in fear that she could be stopped for a traffic violation and end up in jail.

"If you don't have the money you have to stay in jail until you pay," she said.

She filed her bankruptcy paperwork with Baltimore County on Nov. 28. It was the same day that Ivanka Trump tweeted a Forbes magazine cover that featured a photo of her husband, Kushner, and a headline calling him "America's new power broker."