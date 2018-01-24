Baltimore County state lawmakers to question schools chief Verletta White

Baltimore County’s state senators are scheduled to meet with interim school superintendent Verletta White on Friday in Annapolis during a session that is expected to delve into a wide range of questions — including the indictment Tuesday of her former boss, Dallas Dance.

Sen. James Brochin, a Baltimore County Democrat who is campaigning to be county executive, asked White earlier this month to brief the delegation about the audit currently being conducted of the school system’s purchases. He said members are now likely to ask about the Maryland State Prosecutor’s case against Dance.

On Tuesday, a Baltimore County grand jury indicted Dance on four counts of perjury for not reporting the nearly $147,000 he earned in private consulting work that school district rules required him to disclose, according to the Maryland State Prosecutor’s office.

Of the school system audit, Brochin said he and other senators were concerned that White and the school board had not expanded its scope to satisfy four board members who wanted it to provide more details about no-bid contracts.

“The delegation is torn with not wanting to micromanage the superintendent and what the school board does, but there were some legitimate questions,” Brochin said. “We asked her to come down and she said ‘yes.’”

White has already expanded the scope of the audit, which is due early next month. The audit now encompasses hundreds of millions of dollars in purchases made from 2014 to 2017 rather than just 2016, and it will include a specific focus on technology contracts — including those that did not seek competitive bids.

The Baltimore Sun reported in November that Dance worked as a consultant for a company representing education technology firms without notifying the county school board of the payments. Some of those firms won no-bid contracts with the school system.

White also worked as a consultant for the company for four years without disclosing the payments to the school system or the public, The Sun reported. White repeatedly filed county disclosure forms stating she earned no outside income while working as the school system’s chief academic officer, the position she held from 2013 until she was named interim superintendent last year.

She later apologized to the school system and pledged not to accept payments for outside work.

In December, White expanded the audit’s scope at the suggestion of state officials. She made the change after parents and four county school board members sought unsuccessfully to get the state school board to intervene and conduct an independent, forensic audit.

Members of the county’s House delegation will get their chance to question White at a meeting Feb. 9, said Del. Steve Lafferty, the Democrat who leads the county delegation.

Lafferty said he spoke with White days ago, before news of Dance’s indictment broke, and stressed that delegates would want to hear about the status of the county school system’s audit and of school construction projects. But he said he now expects more questions on White’s own failure to report consulting income on ethics forms, a lapse she acknowledged after the Baltimore Sun reported it.

Both interim superintendent Verletta White and former superintendent Dallas Dance worked as consultants to travel twice a year to conferences where they and other school administrators from around the nation would meet privately in three hour sessions with executives of companies that produce education technology for school districts.

“Critics may say, ‘Why did you do what you did?’” Lafferty said.

He said lawmakers also may seek answers on any discipline the county school board may have imposed on White behind closed doors.

“I don’t know that they really did anything,” Lafferty said. “People may ask her about that.”

Andrew Smarick, president of the Maryland State Board of Education, said Wednesday the state board will assess the results of White’s audit and decide whether further action is necessary. Given Dance’s indictment, Smarick said, the board will take an even closer look at the audit’s findings.

With the school system set to award a new contract to provide computers to all 113,000 students in the system, Brochin said many state lawmakers want to know what White’s view is on the use of technology championed by Dance. The district has spent about $147 million to give all elementary and middle school students Hewlett Packard computers.

“There is a lot of conflicting data” over whether the tablets have improved learning, he said. “The kids aren’t paying attention in class. A lot of things are going by the wayside in lieu of us loading up and making sure every kid has a tablet.”

