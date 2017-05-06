Kamenetz lists social memberships to country clubs on financial disclosure

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz continued receiving "honorary social memberships" at a pair of country clubs this past year, according to his latest financial disclosure filing.

Kamenetz, a Democrat who is considering a run for governor next year, lists social memberships at Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville and Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills on his annual financial disclosure for 2016.

"As county executive I am offered honorary social membership at Woodholme CC and Caves Valley CC," Kamenetz wrote in his disclosure. "I do not play golf and personally pay any incidental meal charges."

He did not list an estimated value for the honorary memberships.

Kamenetz listed both memberships in his 2015 disclosure. For 2014, he only listed the Woodholme membership.

Each May 1, the county executive, members of the Baltimore County Council, top government officials, and members of county boards and commissions must file financial disclosures covering the previous calendar year.

Elected officials, department directors and deputy department directors must list information about properties they own, certain investments, sources of income besides the county and gifts they received worth more than $20.

Members of boards and commissions must only disclose any financial interests related to the board or commission they serve on.

For gifts, Kamenetz listed mainly tickets to social and arts events.

Developer Arsh Mirmiran of Caves Valley Partners gave Kamenetz a $150 ticket to Towson University's 150th anniversary celebration. Caves Valley is the developer of the Towson Row mixed-use development, and is buying a former county fire station in Towson that it proposes for a retail center and gas station.

Kamenetz also accepted a $400 ticket to the Associated Italian American Charities Dinner from Kelly Vontran, wife of developer John Vontran, whose latest project is a townhouse development at an old Seagram's distillery in Dundalk. Last year, Kamenetz listed a ticket to the Italian charity dinner from John Vontran.

A spokeswoman for Kamenetz said there's no conflict of interest in the county executive accepting these gifts from developers and politically connected country clubs.

"The disclosure of the minimal nature of the items in the report makes it clear that there are no conflict of interest issues," spokeswoman Stacie Burgess said.

Burgess said the county executive has never used his social membership at Caves Valley. When he has visited Woodholme, he has paid "all incidental charges" and has not played golf.

Kamenetz accepted invitations for free entertainment several times last year, including tickets to "Phantom of the Opera," "Motown" and "Cinderella" at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore. He disclosed the tickets were from Olive Waxter, director of the Hippodrome Foundation. He did not list a value of the tickets.

He also accepted tickets from Towson University to see comedian Amy Schumer in April 2016. He didn't list a value, but tickets were advertised for sale to the public between $55 and $250.

Kamenetz also attended a number of bull roasts and charity galas free of charge, from the Baltimore County Licensed Beverage Association ($50) to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center gala ($500).

Members of the Baltimore County Council did not report any significant gifts, although Councilwoman Vicki Almond and Councilman David Marks noted overseas trips last year.

Almond, a Reisterstown Democrat who is considering a run for county executive, took part in an educational trip to Israel last May sponsored by the Weinberg Foundation, worth $14,281.

Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, said the government of Taiwan and Maryland's secretary of state invited him to a cultural program in Taiwan last fall with government officials from around the country. Marks estimated the government of Taiwan's contributions to the trip were worth about $2,000.

