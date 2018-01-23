News Maryland Sun Investigates

Dallas Dance allegedly failed to report nearly $147K in pay. Here's what it was.

Former Baltimore County school superintendent Dallas Dance was indicted today on four counts of perjury for failing to disclose nearly $147,000 in pay he received for private consulting with several companies and school districts beginning in 2012, the Maryland State Prosecutor announced.

The four-count indictment handed down by a Baltimore County grand jury alleges the former superintendent falsely stated on financial disclosure forms filed with the county school district that he earned no money from his consulting company, Deliberate Excellence, in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Each perjury count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Dance was hired in July 2012 and announced his resignation from the school district last April. He left his position at the end of June, with three years remaining on his $287,000-a-year contract. In 2016 Dance amended his financial disclosure forms for 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 to report that he had earned a total of $79,000 as an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond.

Here’s a breakdown of the pay that Dance allegedly failed to report:

EMPLOYERSTATEPAYYEAR
Synesi (SUPES)Illinois$13,500 2012
SUPES AcademyIllinois$500.00 2012
Synesi (SUPES)Illinois$63,822.72 2013
City of Providence Public SchoolsRhode Island$4,999 2013
Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga SchoolsNew York$4,161.37 2013
Richland County SchoolsSouth Carolina$5,768.97 2015
Dulle Enterprises (ERDI)Illinois$4,608 2015
American Institutes for ResearchWashington, D.C.$1,500 2015
American Association of School AdministratorsVirginia$500 2015
Pasadena Unified Schools DistrictCalifornia$42,501.06 2015
Pasadena Educational FoundationCalifornia$3,838 2015
Pennsylvania Association of School AdministratorsPennsylvania$1,000 2015
