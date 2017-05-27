Swept up in city tax sales, Baltimore churches at risk of losing property to California investor

Pastor Mark James continues the ministry founded by his mother, but after it got behind on bills owed to the city, an investor from California foreclosed on the church. (Amy Davis, Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

Pastor Mark James continues the ministry founded by his mother, but after it got behind on bills owed to the city, an investor from California foreclosed on the church. (Amy Davis, Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

The Rev. Ryan Preston Palmer sat at the front of a mostly empty chapel in his large Gothic church, his Bible open to the Book of Ruth. Sunlight streamed through broken windows, illuminating the pale pink paint peeling from the walls in clumps. The church building at the corner of North Avenue and St. Paul Street is vast, and Palmer says it could draw people together for missionary work, evangelism and community revitalization. But that vision is in jeopardy. On a recent Sunday, 10 people sat scattered before Palmer — another 30 seats waited for worshipers who never showed — listening as the minister described the plight of the Seventh Metro Church. More than $6,000 in unpaid water bills sent the century-old Baptist church to tax auction last year. A California investor bought the debt, and is now seeking to foreclose on the $1.4 million building. If Palmer can come up with the money to pay off the debt — plus interest, and the investor's legal fees —the tiny congregation could still save its home, he said. But time is running out, and Palmer asked the churchgoers to look to divine intervention. "Well, Seventh, we are in a bind that we can't fix," Palmer said. "It's not the ninth hour, it's the eleventh hour. "This looks like a job for Jesus. At noon every day this week, let's pray: 'God help us to save this building and build your church.'" The church's predicament is not unique. Records show that in the past three years, investor Christopher Bryan has used limited-liability corporations to buy liens on at least 30 predominantly African-American churches in the city's annual tax auction. He has filed papers to foreclose on half a dozen, and took final ownership of one last month. Bryan, too, has a vision. Most of the churches Bryan is seeking to foreclose on have fallen into deep disrepair — at least two have deteriorated so badly that they are not used by their congregations. He said the historic buildings are precious resources that are being wasted by congregations that lack the wherewithal to make full use of them. He says he plans to rent or sell the buildings he acquires to pastors who will be able to fill the pews. "Everybody wins with an active church," Bryan says. At noon every day this week, let's pray: 'God help us to save this building and build your church.'" The church's predicament is not unique. Records show that in the past three years, investor Christopher Bryan has used limited-liability corporations to buy liens on at least 30 predominantly African-American churches in the city's annual tax auction. He has filed papers to foreclose on half a dozen, and took final ownership of one last month. Bryan, too, has a vision. Most of the churches Bryan is seeking to foreclose on have fallen into deep disrepair — at least two have deteriorated so badly that they are not used by their congregations. He said the historic buildings are precious resources that are being wasted by congregations that lack the wherewithal to make full use of them. He says he plans to rent or sell the buildings he acquires to pastors who will be able to fill the pews. "Everybody wins with an active church," Bryan says. "The community wins, the congregation wins, the city wins. "A derelict church benefits no one." Baltimore, like other jurisdictions in Maryland and across the country, attempts to recover unpaid property taxes, water bills and other charges by offering the debt at auction. In Baltimore, the system dates at least as far back as the 19th century. Investors pay the amount due, satisfying the city, and then attempt to collect it themselves from the property's owner. They can charge up to 18 percent interest annually, plus up to $1,500 in legal fees and hundreds of dollars in other costs. If they are not paid, they can foreclose on the property. Investors use Baltimore’s tax sale to buy liens on churches, homes and other properties. They make money by charging property owners interest and fees on top of their unpaid debt. If the property owner doesn’t pay the debt and additional charges, the investor can foreclose and take ownership. (Adam Marton) (Adam Marton) Critics say the system puts property ownership at risk over small and possibly erroneous bills — the city's water billing system has been plagued with problems — and the poor and vulnerable can lose their homes. The system drew more scrutiny this month when the city offered liens on Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium — state-owned facilities that should not have appeared on the auction list. Officials blamed a computer error and withdrew them. The city offered liens on some 1,000 homes for delinquent water bills in the same auction. Mayor Catherine Pugh, City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young and other council members say they will look for ways to protect vulnerable property owners while also getting people to pay their bills. "We need to review the tax sale process, period," Pugh said. She said she's waiting to see an analysis of data from the 2015 auction before making any decisions. Bryan buys liens on hundreds of properties a year. He says he expects 99 out of 100 owners to pay their debts before he can obtain a property through foreclosure. The tax sale gives investors a way to acquire property for a fraction of its market value, if they are patient. Seventh Metro has been assessed at $1.4 million. Bryan's bid of $53,300 could be enough to acquire it. "We're not nonprofit," Bryan said. Churches are exempt from property taxes, but not from the water bills and other charges that can land a property on the tax sale auction list. The city did not provide details of the debts for which Bryan is now foreclosing, but pastors said they had struggled to pay water bills that in some cases they disputed. Political and community leaders in Baltimore said the risk of congregations losing their churches underscores the need for changes. The Rev. Alvin J. Gwynn Sr., president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, said churches need to join together to oppose tax sales based on water bills. "It's destroying them," he said. "It's pitting government against the churches. You're taking a backdoor way of taking a debt and turning it into a tax and taking our churches." Gwynn's church, Friendship Baptist in North Baltimore, landed on the tax sale list this year for a $6,000 water bill. He showed a reporter a receipt indicating that the 1,200-member congregation paid the bill off before the auction this month. The city sold the lien anyway. Gwynn said the church is fighting the action. The city did not respond to a question about it. A spokesman for the city water department said "records indicate a pattern of non-payment from many" of the 15 church accounts The Sun inquired about. Spokesman Jeffrey Raymond did not provide a breakdown. "In some cases, the non-payment continued even after we provided significant payment adjustments," Raymond said in a statement. "In other cases, we have no record of the customers making inquiries about these particular accounts." The agency, he said, "sees no indication that the difficulties cited are due to the billing system — either the old system or the new one." State Del. Mary Washington, who has sought to stop tax sales over unpaid water charges, said she was appalled to learn of churches being caught in the tax sale. "The more you pull away at the onion of these water sales you come to find again it's not simply a mechanism to get reimbursed, it's a strategy for divesting long-standing community residents of their assets," the Baltimore Democrat said. "The whole idea that the state would be party or allow local jurisdictions to be party to a systemic targeting of religious institutions for profit by out-of-state entities is intolerable."