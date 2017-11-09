Debt from Baltimore TIF financing deals expected to grow to nearly $1 billion

Debt owed on tax-increment-financing deals in Baltimore is expected to grow fivefold in the near future, according to new data from the city’s finance department.

Currently, nine development deals approved by the city owe about $200 million in debt. But four newer, larger deals are expected to grow the cumulative debt to nearly $1 billion, according to Stephen M. Kraus, the city’s treasury chief.

The biggest future deal is the $660 million in tax-increment-financing bonds approved for the Port Covington development in South Baltimore.

“It takes a long time to retire this debt. Could be 25 or 30 years,” Kraus said told City Council members at a hearing this week on special tax deals.

He said newer deals, such as Port Covington, will have an auditor to track progress in creating jobs and providing benefits for nearby communities. Older deals did not have such tracking.

“We don’t have the resources for that,” he said.

Kraus’ testimony came at a hearing called by City Councilman Bill Henry over what he called a “great deal of frustration” over how the city has awarded tax deals for developments in recent years.

Henry questioned why the City Council doesn’t have a greater role in structuring the deals. By the time they get to the council, their parameters are largely set, he said.

“How does the council get involved in that part of the negotiation?” he asked.

Baltimore Development Corporation President Bill Cole testified that, in 2017, 14 active economic development projects in Baltimore that have been awarded payments in lieu of taxes — known as PILOTS — paid $2.1 million in taxes and received $12.5 million in tax breaks.

Cole said the ratio of tax breaks to taxes paid was expected to even out within a decade. A new PILOT is planned for Eager Park in East Baltimore, Cole said.

City Councilman Ryan Dorsey noted that existing PILOTs have subsidized the creation of more than 6,000 parking spaces, and questioned whether government should be incentivizing automobiles instead of public transit and bicycling.

Cole said few developers want to build parking garages with their projects, but that was the prevailing wisdom of past administrations.

“Any developer would tell you if they can avoid building parking, they would,” he said.

Arguing that economic development needs the boost of public assistance, city officials have for years approved a wide range of tax breaks for projects built on vacant or under-utilized land.

City officials argue such deals are necessary to lure development and thousands of jobs to Baltimore given that the city’s property tax rate is about twice as high as the rest of the state.

Tax-increment financing deals require a jurisdiction to float millions in bonds to pay for a development's infrastructure. Increased taxes from the development are used to pay off the debt instead of going toward city services, such as schools or police.

PILOTs are tax break deals through which a developer pays a lower fee than the city’s property tax rate instead of paying the tax.

Baltimore-approved TIF deals with current outstanding debt levels:

• East Baltimore Development Initiative: $81.6 million

• Harbor Point: $75.3 million

• Poppleton: $12 million

• Mondawmin Mall: $10.7 million

• Clipper Mill: $6.5 million

• Harborview: $5.3 million

• Strathdale: $4.8 million

• Locust Point: $2.1 million

• Belvedere: $1.6 million

Total: $199.9 million

Baltimore-approved TIF deals coming soon:

• Port Covington, $660 million

• Harbor Point, $49.7 million

• Poppleton, $46.3 million

• University of Maryland BioPark: $17.5 million

Total: $773.5 million

