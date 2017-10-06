Caton Avenue speed camera again Baltimore's most lucrative

When Baltimore’s speed camera system was at its zenith in 2012, there was one location that proved most lucrative.

Two cameras positioned on S. Caton Avenue in Southwest Baltimore issued more than 117,000 tickets from 2009 to 2012 — bringing in $4.6 million in revenue — before city officials shut down the program amid accuracy concerns.

Now that the city has restarted its system of speed cameras, that location is once again the biggest money-maker.

In just two months, one camera in the 1200 block of South Caton Avenue has issued 12,329 citations — potentially generating about $500,000 for city government, according to city data.

With a speed limit of 30 mph, the intersection where the camera is located falls less than 100 yards past the exit from Interstate 95, where the speed limit is 55 mph.

Maryland law states that jurisdictions may only place speed cameras within a half mile of a school. At the Caton Avenue location, there are two closed schools: Cardinal Gibbons and Seton Keough. A third school at the site, Holy Angels Catholic School, is being relocated.

Under state law, the $40 speed camera citations can be issued only when a vehicle exceeds the speed limit by at least 12 mph, which in this case means cars going 42 mph or faster.

Other top ticket-generating locations are: the 2700 block of Northwest Baltimore’s Gwynns Falls Parkway, which issued more than 10,000 fines in just two months; and two cameras in the 5600 block of Northeast Baltimore’s Moravia Road, which have issued nearly 10,000 citations.

With more than 50,000 citations issued through the end of September, the first 10 speed cameras the city started operating this year have issued more than $2 million in fines.

City officials said last month they were expanding the speed and red light camera system. Speed cameras will now be located in 21 school zones. Red light cameras, which issue $75 fines, will be at 29 locations.

Information about which red light cameras were issuing the most citations was not immediately available, city officials said.

