Baltimore settles lawsuit filed by woman trodden on by police horse

When Crystal Oats left the downtown nightclub Paparazzi early one April morning in 2013, mounted Baltimore police were on the street trying to hustle people homeward.

Officer Janine Gilley approached Oats and told her, according to court documents, to "Speed it up!"

Then, Oats alleged in a lawsuit, Gilley grabbed her by the hair and sent her falling to the ground. While Oats was on the ground, Gilley's horse trampled her, crushing her right foot.

"She was very aggressive and rude from the start to the end," Oats wrote in answers to questions from Gilley's lawyers.

Gilley maintained she did nothing wrong and argued in court papers that her horse had stepped on Oats by accident.

In her answers to Oats' lawyers, she said Oats was "highly intoxicated, had a pair of very high heels in her hands, and was staggering around barefoot."

Gilley said Oats tried to grab the horse's reins, so she moved to apply a "mounted crowd control technique."

The Baltimore Board of Estimates voted unanimously to settle the case for $50,000 Wednesday morning.

"Because of conflicting factual issues, given the uncertainties and unpredictability of jury verdicts, and in consideration of the verified actual injury and subsequent medical treatment, the parties propose to settle," the board's agenda said.

It's not known whether the Police Department disciplined Gilley. In Maryland, such internal affairs records are protected from public disclosure.

Caption More than 200 Over 300 paddlers launched their canoes, kayaks and standup paddle boards from the Canton Waterfront Park, paddled 2.5 miles to the Inner Harbor for a rally for clean and healthy water. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun) More than 200 Over 300 paddlers launched their canoes, kayaks and standup paddle boards from the Canton Waterfront Park, paddled 2.5 miles to the Inner Harbor for a rally for clean and healthy water. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun) Caption After nearly 60 years — not to mention millennia of solar worship, folklore and fascination — a spacecraft being built in Laurel will get closer to the sun's surface next year than any man-made object before it. (Kenneth K. Lam) After nearly 60 years — not to mention millennia of solar worship, folklore and fascination — a spacecraft being built in Laurel will get closer to the sun's surface next year than any man-made object before it. (Kenneth K. Lam)

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan