For Sale: Boarded-up, crumbling former corner store assessed at $5,000. Price: $1.76 million

For 30 years, the city has tried to collect the growing debt of John Stevens.

Stevens is listed as the owner of 2032 Penrose Ave., a boarded-up old corner store with a bay window on the second floor and a pile of junk in the backyard. Officials say the money he owes for taxes, water bills, fines, fees and interest on the property has grown to $1.76 million.

Stevens has been dead since 1989.

The crumbling, century-old building he owned in West Baltimore is one of at least 15 properties on the city’s tax sale list that have accrued more than $1 million in debt over the past decade.

These million-dollar vacants are the most extreme examples of a far more widespread problem: Thousands of properties in Baltimore are encumbered with liens for more than they’re worth. In many cases, far more.

And that makes them zombies, empty, abandoned and unattractive to developers, contributing to the blight that plagues the city.

State Sen. Bill Ferguson says the phenomenon shows that the challenge of healing the city landscape is more complex than simply trying to draw investors to its troubled areas.

“There are lots of links in the chain that create vacancy and neighborhood decay that are unrelated to just the marketplace overall — that, in fact, contribute to market failure,” the Baltimore Democrat said.

Ferguson serves on a state work group studying tax sales across Maryland.

One way the city tries to recover unpaid taxes, water bills and other debts is to place liens on properties and sell them. Investors purchase the liens for the amount that’s owed, satisfying the city’s debt, and then seek reimbursement directly from the property owners, with interest. When owners don’t pay, lienholders may take possession of properties through foreclosure.

But the process works only when the price is right. There’s no profit in buying a lien for more than a property is worth.

The debts trap the properties in a state of perpetual vacancy. Owners have died or abandoned the property, and the unpaid bills must be settled before the properties can be sold. So they cycle on and off the city’s annual tax sale list, unwanted and unpurchased.

At the most recent tax sale, in May, the city offered liens on 1,400 such properties, with debts totaling $137 million. The city sold 16, bringing in $50,000.

A group commissioned by the Rawlings-Blake administration last year to study the tax sale system concluded that it helps keep as many as 4,000 houses vacant. The nonprofit that conducted the study recommended overhauling the system.

The city sold 7,696 total liens in this year’s auction. City Finance Director Henry Raymond says the annual sale brings in millions of dollars in revenue and helps cut down on blight.

“What we want to do is take those abandoned or vacant properties, put them back into productive use,” he said.

He says the city keeps liens on abandoned properties on the books in hopes that someone, someday might pay them off.

“Liens have no statute of limitations,” he said. “We maintain it because at some point, there may be an opportunity to recover the value of the liens or we may be able to negotiate the liens based on a potential investor.”

‘Breeding ground for rats’

Anthony Moore stands in the vestibule of his well-maintained rowhome and guides a couple of delivery men carrying a new stove up several steps.

Moore lives four doors up from the vacant property at the corner of Penrose Avenue and N. Pulaski Street. Vines cling to the red brick of the former corner store; a cornice hangs precariously from the roof. The onetime entrance is marred by rust stains and peeling paint. The gulf left by a missing front step has become a repository for trash. The backyard is littered with old mattresses, broken doors, chairs and a television set.

Moore has lived in his house, appraised at $15,000, for about five years. Over that time, he says, the old corner store has fallen deeper into disrepair. He says it needs to be demolished and the property fenced off.

“It’s a dumping field and a breeding ground for rats,” he said.

And it is dragging down the value of his property, he said, despite its “ridiculous” $1.76 million price tag. The old store and an adjoining house were appraised last month at $5,000.

Phyllis Weinstein remembers the property in its heyday. Her grandfather Reuben Rosenthal rented the building some 60 years ago for his Rosenthal Food Market, selling household staples such as milk, bread and eggs. The family lived upstairs.

“I have so many wonderful memories as a kid,” said Weinstein, of Pikesville.

Records give few clues about the property before or after that. A classified advertisement in a 1965 edition of The Baltimore Sun, after Rosenthal closed his market, shows an attorney’s sale for the “desirable 2-story brick store and dwelling.” It is unclear when Stevens bought the property.

City records do provide some clues as to how the debt got so big. The lien record for 2032 Penrose shows dozens of open bills: a current $635 water bill and $117 due in taxes for July 1 to June 30, 2018. Other bills are for $655 in 2010 to “clean and board where necessary,” $336 in 2012 to “clean where necessary” and $182 to “clean where necessary” in 2015.

Other members of the million dollar vacant club include an empty lot on North Fulton Street with a lien of almost $1.9 million, the most in tax sale records; its owner is believed to be dead. A mural dedicated to Freddie Gray overlooks the lot. People have worn a footpath cutting through the lot to Presbury Street.

A few blocks south on West Lanvale Street stands another million-dollar property: A rowhouse that looks like any other Baltimore vacant, but for the tree bursting through the kitchen ceiling.

Lloyd Holcomb sat on the stoop next door. Informed of the debt, he turned to friends in amazement.

“I live next to a million dollar crib,” Holcomb said.

The house is owned by a company called City of Baltimore Rehab Associates. John Beers, a retired Baltimore County lawyer listed as the company’s agent, said he didn’t recall anything about the property, and asked how the city could have concluded its debts totaled more than $1 million.

“The million dollars is just some kind of scare tactic,” he said. “There’s no way in the world there's a million dollars owed on that property.

“If so, there's something that's way wrong with the process.”

Catherine Mwimbi, a retired daycare worker, sat on her stoop on North Mount Street and looked across the street at a block of grassy lots where houses once stood. Number 13 has a $1 million lien.