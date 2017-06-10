Death of rising rap star Lor Scoota was one of a string of killings, shootings across Baltimore

The death of popular local rapper Lor Scoota — riddled with bullets in the front seat of his Gray Honda Accord as he left an anti-violence event at Morgan State University last June — transfixed his friends and fans in Baltimore and beyond.

Little noticed at the time that there was another shooting across town a few hours earlier. Investigators now say that it was that shooting that set the brazen attack on Scoota into motion.

Authorities say Scoota's alleged killer, Cortez Mitchell, targeted the rapper because a friend of Scoota's had shot a friend of Mitchell's.

In that way, they say, it was another retaliation killing of the sort that has helped drive the historic spike in violence now seizing the city.

It was also an example of how the crude system of street justice can move laterally, striking not just perpetrators, but also family and friends. Supporters say Scoota had largely turned away from street life in order to pursue a promising career in music.

He still wound up in the crosshairs.

"It's like the old saying: if I can't get you, I'll get someone close to you," said Detective Curtis McMillion, who investigated the case. "That's just the way the streets is."

Scoota's friend, Fred Catchings, is scheduled to go on trial this week on charges of attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney declined to comment.

Mitchell, whom police say killed Scoota, was himself shot to death in his car four months later — more retaliation, authorities believe.

The sequence is outlined in court filings in Catchings' attempted murder case in the shooting of Mitchell's friend, Davonte Robinson, and in a police document that lays out the department's argument for closing Scoota's killing.

Killings in the city have surged in the last two years, and are reaching new highs in 2017. The city suffered 344 homicides in 2015, its deadliest year per capita, and 318 in 2016. With 152 homicides through Saturday, it's now on pace to blow past both numbers.

Daniel Webster, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, said retaliation "is certainly an important component" of the spike — and a vicious cycle that is difficult to interrupt.

"Detectives get caseloads that they just simply cannot stay on top of and have the outcomes that they used to have, and with each new case the ability to close any given case is reduced," Webster said. "When more cases go unsolved, you have that many more people out there seeking their own justice on the streets."

Handout Lor Scoota, left, and Fred Catchings. Lor Scoota, left, and Fred Catchings. (Handout) (Handout)

Scoota — real name: Tyriece Watson — grew up in West Baltimore. On one of his last recordings, his "Live from the Trenches 3" mixtape, the 23-year-old rapper name-checked his childhood pal Catchings: "Shoutout to all my soldiers/Free Fred, that's my wodie," or close friend.

Scoota and Catchings, now 24, both grew up around Pennsylvania Avenue. It's where Scoota honed his skills as a rapper and found inspiration for his lyrics.

His mother described the process.

"Most of the time when he was around me, he was with that notebook, with the earphones on," Leta Person recalled last week.

As Scoota was rising to the top of Baltimore's rap scene, Catchings was incarcerated and battling ongoing legal troubles.

As a youth in the state's juvenile justice system, he escaped from custody twice, state police said, scaling a fence at the Charles H. Hickey School in Baltimore and later fleeing from BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport as officials attempted to transfer him to a facility out west.

At one point while being escorted in handcuffs through the Baltimore Juvenile Justice Center, he kicked a table into the stomach of a pregnant case worker, a prosecutor said in court records. The prosecutor said Catchings then yelled that he hoped she lost her baby.

Catchings' father says his son suffered from the harmful effects of lead paint, a common affliction among young people in West Baltimore.

"It's kids malfunctioned from lead, and they don't care about nothing," Frederick Catchings Sr. said.

Catchings Sr. said his son received a six-figure settlement in a lead paint lawsuit, but the money was quickly spent and did nothing to fix his problems. In late 2014, Catchings was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was accused of shooting a man in the face after trying to steal a puppy.

A few months earlier, Scoota had released "Bird Flu," an ode to drug dealing that became one of the most popular songs in local rap history. He collaborated with another area star, Shy Glizzy, on a video for the song that fall. Over the next year, he collaborated with The Game and won praise from P. Diddy.

Kenny Jones, 42, is a member of Scoota's entertainment group YBS, or "Young Ballers Shining." He said Scoota had plans of moving to Atlanta, New York or California to focus on his music.

Jones and Alexis Savage, another YBS member, said Catchings was not a performer or affiliated with YBS, but often tagged along with Scoota.

"That was his friend who made him feel good, and it was someone he felt genuinely had his back," Savage said.

On "Still in the Trenches 3," Scoota rapped about carrying a weapon and committing a shooting with Catchings.

"Got the 40 on me in most my pictures / I ain't gotta show it, just know I got it with me / Try run up, you get hit with the blicky / Free Lor Fred, he gonna kill a n–– with me."

Supporters say the lines were mere lyrical boasts.

Catchings was acquitted by a jury in January 2016 and released from jail.

Scoota's mother recalled her son's reaction: "Ma, guess who's home?"

Davonte Robinson, 24, was walking in the 1400 block of N. Mount St. near Gilmor Homes at about 1 p.m. last June 24, police say, when cameras captured Catchings jumping from the passenger seat of a black SUV and opening fire.

Robinson was struck in the back, buttocks and thigh, but would survive.

Police say Catchings' actions sent Robinson's friends out into the city to seek revenge. They found their opportunity several hours later, police say, at an anti-violence charity basketball game that Scoota was hosting and Catchings was attending at Morgan State in Northeast Baltimore.

The event broke up shortly before 7 p.m. Security cameras captured Scoota walking to his car. Another vehicle passes him, then makes a sudden U-turn and heads back in his direction.

Police were called to the 2700 block of East Cold Spring Lane at 6:57 p.m. Officers arrived to find Scoota's car crashed into a corner store with the rapper's body inside, dead in a hail of bullets.