Some Baltimore schools still behind on holding required safety drills

Some Baltimore city schools are running behind schedule when it comes to holding the state-mandated number of safety drills this year.

The district rolled out an online portal this fall where schools are required to record emergency drills — including fire drills, evacuation drills and lockdowns — as they are completed.

This move to a computerized system was intended to give district officials the ability to more closely track which schools are holding safety drills. Previously, each school turned in a paper log twice a year. The Baltimore Sun reported in October that more than two dozen schools had failed to conduct the required number of fire drills last year, and school officials pledged to improve.

But as of early April, there were 21 schools still running behind on fire drills, and 17 schools that had fallen back on the other required emergency exercises.

Alice Watson, the district’s director of health and safety, said the school system sends alerts and warning notices to schools if they’re in danger of missing the targets.

Schools that are fully covered by automatic sprinklers must hold five fire drills a year, while those without such coverage have to conduct eight fire drills. State regulations also call for schools to hold six different emergency exercises: lockdown, evacuation, reverse evacuation, shelter-in-place, severe weather and drop, cover and hold drills.

Of these drills, Watson said, most schools are emphasizing lockdowns in light of the recent school shootings in Parkland, Fla., and St. Mary’s County.

“Lockdown is one of the higher performing drills,” she said.

Watson said it’s possible some schools are holding the necessary drills, but just failing to log them in the online module.

School board vice chair Peter Kannam pointed out at this week’s board meeting that scheduling 14 drills a year seems like it would eat up important class time.

“It does cut into institutional time,” said chief of schools John Davis. “There’s a lot of tension around this. It is a lot. But principals are planning around it.”

For next school year, district officials plan to help principals integrate drill schedules into their school calendars so they can stay on top of the requirements.

They plan to continue monitoring schools and providing guidance during the 2018-19 year, Watson said.