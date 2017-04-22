Baltimore homicide closure rate near 50 percent, but figure is complicated

The Baltimore Police rate of closed homicides stands at about 49 percent for the year — but that doesn't mean half of this year's killings have been solved.

About one-quarter of killings this year have resulted in handcuffs and charges against a suspect. The rest of the cases closed are killings that occurred in previous years and for which a suspect was only arrested this year. The total also includes cases where no one was arrested at all.

Here's how it works.

FBI crime reporting guidelines call for police departments to count all cases "closed" by police in a given year — regardless of the year the killings occurred — in that year's rate of closed cases. Half of this year's solved cases are from killings committed in prior years. That includes eight cases from last year, two from 2015, and one from 2014.

The clearance rate also include cases "closed by exception." That's a term for cases administratively closed when a suspect — who police believe they have enough evidence to charge — dies or is unavailable for other reasons.

At least five of this year's "closed by exception" cases involve suspects who were themselves recent murder victims.

Among the cases recently closed "by exception" was the 2002 stabbing death of 73-year-old Herbert Forrest in an apartment building in the 500 block of Dolphin St. Police say Earline Thomas, 53, who was recently one of two people fatally stabbed in an apartment in the 2400 block of Saint Paul St., was the suspect in Forrest's death.

Police also recently closed the fatal shooting last July of well-known rapper Tyriece "Lor Scoota" Watson. Police confirmed in October that the prime suspect in Watson's killing, 22-year-old Cortez Mitchell, had been gunned down, and Watson's killing was formally closed in February.

Detectives have also closed the October 2014 killing of Claudia Perodi in Fells Point. A suspect, Jose Morales, was named at the time but was believed to have fled to Mexico.

And Ronald Cornish has been named the suspect in the Dec. 31, 2012 killing of Dewey Hampton in the 6000 block of Marjorie Lane. Cornish isn't dead and didn't flee the country, but in January was sentenced to life in prison for another killing. Instead of pursuing charges against Cornish, police are administratively closing Hampton's case.

Another case not yet closed by exception but which police this week said will be is the fatal shooting of Shahidah Barnes on Easter Sunday. Baltimore County police found her husband Deron Deandre Barnes dead later that night, and city police say he was their suspect. Because he can't be charged, the case is closed "by exception."

