Chase Brexton says executive's departure unrelated to suspension of license

An executive at Chase Brexton Health Care, whose license as a social worker was suspended recently by the state, resigned several weeks ago, but officials at the chain of health clinics said his departure is not related to the suspension.

Jermaine Anton Wyatt, vice president of psychosocial services since 2015, is leaving next month to take a job in Washington, confirmed Becky J. Frank, the organization's vice president of development and marketing.

The State Board of Social Workers revoked Wyatt's license in April because he failed to disclose a criminal past that included a 2002 conviction in Raleigh, N.C., where he pleaded guilty to embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretenses, according to the revocation order related to the case.

He also did not disclose to the state board that Washington officials suspended his license in 2013. His Washington license was restored the next year.

Wyatt said through Chase Brexton that he would not comment. Frank said he is appealing the Maryland suspension.

Chase Brexton conducted a background check "and found nothing in his past that would prevent him from performing his job function here," Frank said.

The organization was aware of the Maryland suspension but Frank said that Wyatt does not work directly with patients and performs administrative duties.

State law prohibits those with revoked licenses from supervising other social workers. Wyatt supervised two management-level employees who oversaw other social workers, but Chase Brexton declined to say if the people he oversaw were social workers.

A profile of Wyatt on Chase Brexton's website said he is responsible for ensuring all the organization's patients' social and behavioral needs are being addressed through its primary care services. He provides administrative and operational oversight for the case management and outreach and behavioral health departments.

Federal employment law would have forbidden Chase Brexton to deny Wyatt employment for having a criminal past, Frank said. She also said the health organization believes in giving people second chances.

"We certainly believe in helping people in all stages of life," Frank said. "If there was a point where maybe Jerome needed a second chance, that is part of the fabric of who we are as an organization."

Wyatt's last day is July 7, Frank said. He let the CEO know of his departure several weeks ago and his resignation had nothing to do with his license suspension, she said.

"We are very happy and satisfied with his work here and we certainly wish him the best," Frank said.

