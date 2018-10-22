MPSSSAA announces boys, girls state soccer brackets

The MPSSAA released the boys and girls soccer playoff brackets on Oct. 22, and two boys and two girls teams earned No. 1 seeds in their respective sections.

In the boys state championship brackets, county champions River Hill (12-0-1 overall) is the top seed in Section I of the 2A South region, while Mt. Hebron (11-2-1) has the top spot in Section I of the 3A East region.

On the girls side, county champions River Hill (12-1) is the top seed in Section I of the 2A South region, while Reservoir (9-2-2) earned the top spot in Section I of the 3A East region.

The regional championship games are set for Nov. 6. The 2A state semifinals will be at River Hill, the 3A state semifinals will be at Linganore, and the 4A state semifinals will be at Henry A. Wise. All are scheduled on Nov. 10. The state championship games are at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex Nov. 15-17.

BOYS BREAKDOWN:

The Hawks, who reached the 2A state championship game last spring, have a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 4 Marriotts Ridge (6-6-2) and No. 5 Hammond (3-10-1), which play on Oct. 26, in the second round on Oct. 30. Wilde Lake (10-2-2) also has a first-round bye is the No. 2 seed, and the Wildecats will face either No. 3 Oakland Mills (9-5) or No. 6 Glenelg (0-12). The top seed in Section II is Patuxent.

The Vikings also have a bye and will face the winner of No. 4 Atholton (4-8-2) or No. 5 Long Reach (1-11), while No. 2 seed Reservoir (7-6) will play No. 3 Centennial (8-5) on Oct. 30. The No. 1 seed in Section II of the 3A East region is J.M. Bennett.

Howard (7-4-1) is the No. 2 seed in the 4A North region has a first-round bye. The Lions will play No. 3 Mervo on Oct. 30. Dulaney is the No. 1 seed, Catonsville is the No. 4 seed, and Perry Hall is the No. 5 seed.

BOYS SEEDS:

2A South region:

Section I: 1. River Hill; 2. Wilde Lake; 3. Oakland Mills; 4. Marriotts Ridge; 5. Hammond; 6. Glenelg.

Section II: 1. Patuxent; 2. La Plata; 3. Calvert; 4. Southern-AA; 5. Thomas Stone; 6. Westlake.

3A East region:

Section I: 1. Mt. Hebron; 2. Reservoir; 3. Centennial; 4. Atholton; 5. Long Reach.

Section II: 1. J.M. Bennett; 2. Stephen Decatur; 3. Chesapeake-AA; 4. Northeast-AA.

4A North region:

Section I: 1. Dulaney; 2. Howard; 3. Mervo; 4. Catonsville; 5. Perry Hall.

Section II: 1. Urbana; 2. Montgomery Blair; 3. Paint Branch; 4. Sherwood; 5. Northwood; 6. Springbrook.

GIRLS BREAKDOWN:

On the girls’ side, River Hill (12-1) earned the top seed in Section I of 2A South. The Hawks, who have won the last two 2A state championships, have a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 4 Marriotts Ridge (9-4-1) and No. 5 Glenelg (5-6-1), which play on Oct. 26, in the second round on Oct. 30. Wilde Lake (11-1-1) also has a first-round bye is the No. 2 seed, and the Wildecats will face either No. 3 Oakland Mills (8-4) or No. 6 Hammond (1-10). The top seed in Section II is Calvert.

The Gators also have a bye and will face the winner of No. 4 Long Reach (5-7) or No. 5 Mt. Hebron (4-7-1), while No. 2 seed Atholton (5-4-2) will play No. 3 Centennial (6-5-2) on Oct. 30. The No. 1 seed in Section II of the 3A East region is J.M. Bennett.

Howard (1-10-2) is the No. 5 seed in the 4A North region and will play No. 4 Catonsville on Oct. 26. Perry Hall is the No. 1 seed, Western is the No. 2 seed, and Dulaney is the No. 3 seed.

GIRLS SEEDS:

2A South region:

Section I: 1. River Hill; 2. Wilde Lake; 3. Oakland Mills; 4. Marriotts Ridge; 5. Glenelg; 6. Hammond.

Section II: 1. Calvert; 2. Southern-AA; 3. La Plata; 4. Patuxent; 5. Westlake; 6. Thomas Stone.

3A East region:

Section I: 1. Reservoir; 2. Atholton; 3. Centennial; 4. Long Reach; 5. Mt. Hebron.

Section II: 1. J.M. Bennett; 2. Chesapeake-AA; 3. Northeast-AA; 4. Stephen Decatur.

4A North region:

Section I: 1. Perry Hall; 2. Western; 3. Dulaney; 4. Catonsville; 5. Howard.

Section II: 1. Urbana; 2. Montgomery Blair; 3. Sherwood; 4. Paint Branch; 5. Northwood; 6. Springbrook.

Records through Oct. 21.

timschwartz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/timschwartz13

facebook.com/HoCoTimesSports