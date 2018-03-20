Oakland Mills baseball to honor Larry Aaron in season opener

Oakland Mills baseball will honor former student athlete Larry Aaron III in its season opener on Monday at 4 p.m. against River Hill.

On sale will be Scorpions baseball T-shirts for $15 and hats with “Larry” stitched onto the back for $20. All proceeds will go to the Aaron family, who will be in attendance. Aaron’s father, Larry Aaron Jr., will be throwing out the first pitch.

Aaron, a 2016 Oakland Mills graduate who played football, basketball and baseball, passed away Feb. 22 due to complications after being shot at a New Years Eve party in Severn. He was 19.

Aaron had recently finished his redshirt freshman season at Marshall and was back at home for winter break when the incident occurred. He was struck by stray gunfire, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

About a month after the shooting, Howard County’s public schools banded together to honor Aaron by having the boys and girls basketball teams warm up in “93 Strong” T-Shirts designed in Aaron’s honor.

Oakland Mills also hosted a boys basketball benefit game against Hammond on Feb. 2. Aaron and his family were in attendance as the Scorpions pulled out a double-digit victory.

(NOTE: Initially, Oakland Mills was set to honor Aaron on Friday against Meade, but that game was postponed due to poor field conditions because of the snow.)

Howard County basketball teams show support for Oakland Mills grad Larry Aaron by wearing "93 Strong" warm-up shirts during their games Wednesday Jan. 31 through Friday, Feb. 2.

Reach Kyle Stackpole at kstackpole@baltsun.com or follow him on Twitter @kylefstackpole