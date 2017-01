12. (N/A) Atholton (1-1 county, 4-8 overall)

Photo courtesy of Jim Codespote

The fact that the Raiders currently sit in the last spot in these rankings is a testament to how tight the county is this winter. Atholton has lost four games by seven points or less against league opponents, but it’s the most recent defeat — by 14 against Oakland Mills — that perhaps hurt the most. It came right after it had seemed like Atholton might have turned a corner with it’s triple-overtime win over Glenelg on Wednesday. The team, which has four guys averaging 7.5 points or more a game, will try to get back on track next week with games against Hammond and River Hill.