Glenelg crowns seven champions to win second straight Howard County wrestling tournament title

There was never any doubt that Glenelg was going to win the 48th annual Howard County wrestling tournament at River Hill Feb. 17-18 for the second straight season, but this title was all about redemption.

The Gladiators put eight wrestlers in the finals and crowned seven champions — both a tournament best — to score 216.5 points and run away with the team title by 60.5 points. They had the same number of finalists a year ago but only one emerged victorious.

“It feels good. I think some of the guys last year were young and it was their first time in there,” said Glenelg coach Matt Bichner. “I still don’t think we wrestled as great as we could — some guys were a little nervous — but I’m happy to get seven county champs and get seven more guys on our wall of champions in the practice room.”

Oakland Mills and Atholton tied for second with 156 points, while Mt. Hebron (127) and Reservoir (118) rounded out the top five. Centennial sophomore Jason Kraisser won his second straight county championship and the 13th for the Kraisser family. He won the Glenn Devane Outstanding Wrestler award after securing a 4-0 victory over Mt. Hebron’s Jimmy Hayden in the 138-pound title bout.

The Gladiators, however, stole the show with a dominant championship round.

Glenelg’s only returning county champion Garrett Murray repeated his success in a similar fashion by winning by fall in his 170-pound final. He stuck River Hill’s Zach Wasilewski in 48 seconds.

“It was kind of bittersweet last year,” said Murray, who improved to 30-1 on the season with three pins in the tournament. “We had eight guys in the finals and I was the only one who won. Everyone deserved it but this year we got a lot better. Everyone has been working hard and you can tall it’s paying off in these kinds of matches.”

Gladiators Max Sotka (39-3), Jacob Jones (33-8) and Sam Alsheimer (38-4) were runners-up last year and all three pulled through to win hard-fought decisions. Sotka defeated Atholton sophomore and returning county finalist Sean Billups, 8-5, at 160 pounds, Jones knocked off River Hill’s Brad Smith, 3-2, in the 152-pound championship, and Alsheimer handed returning county finalist Paul Johnson of Oakland Mills a 7-2 defeat at 195 pounds.

“It’s nice to be on the other side of that, when you’re not getting killed 20-1, but I just feel like it made me appreciate this more because being here and losing kind of sucked, knowing the whole year you didn’t win,” said Sotka, who lost via technical fall to Centennial three-time state champion Austin Kraisser in last year’s 152-pound championship. “Even though it was Austin, it wasn’t fun putting in the work all year and losing in that fashion in the finals.”

Alsheimer, whose victory made Glenelg a perfect seven-for-seven in championship bouts at the time, was motivated to defeat Johnson because teammate Jonathan Spiropoulos suffered a season-ending knee injury in a match against him in the dual meet in early January.

“Jonathan got hurt kind of late in that match, so it kind of fired me up. I talked to him all week about it,” Alsheimer said. “It was definitely my motivation in that match, that’s for sure.”

Glenelg’s Kevin Hansberger, Jared Thomas and Logan Gwin won their county titles as well. Hansberger (30-11) upended No. 2 seed Ethan Bohan of Marriotts Ridge in an exciting 106-pound semifinal to reach the championship, where he beat Atholton’s Drew Pruett, 4-2. Pruett (29-5) knocked off Oakland Mills senior and No. 1 seed Daiquan Anderson with a pair of late near-fall point in his semifinal match.

Thomas, who finished third at the Maryland Independent State tournament as a freshman at Good Counsel last season, rolled through the 126-pound bracket and beat Raiders’ Derek Noppinger via technical fall, 17-1, in the final to move to 37-1.

Gwin (31-9) beat Marriotts Ridge freshman Will Vaxmonsky (38-3), 5-2, to win the 113-pound title.

Kraisser won his first two bouts by fall to advance to the finals in arguably the toughest weight class of the tournament. He won a 4-0 decision over Mt. Hebron senior Jimmy Hayden, who beat Reservoir’s Todd Del Tufo in a semifinal, to move his season record to 33-1.

“Last year I feel like I had something to prove and get my name out there and make sure everyone knew who Jason Kraisser was,” Kraisser said. “To have 13 county titles in the family, I just think it’s really cool to be a part of something like that. It’s something that my family has been through, my father and all my brothers have been through the same thing.”

Oakland Mills had two champions who each made some of their own personal history. Senior Johnny Rynn won his third straight county title with a 10-4 victory over Howard’s Kyle Williamson (29-8), while junior Kyle Farace captured the elusive county title by winning a 6-0 decision over Centennial’s Jacob Blyukher (23-5).

“It feels really good, honestly. My dad is a two-time county champion and I wanted to beat his record really bad,” said Rynn, who is 25-1 this season. “I think this one is probably the best one. It’s my third one and my senior year, so I’m ending it right and hopefully I can get a state title.”

Farace (34-2), meanwhile, had fallen in the county championship match in each of his first two attempts. He was happy to get the monkey off his back and hopes this proves to be a springboard into getting over the hump at the state tournament as well.

“It definitely means a lot,” said Farace, also a state runner-up in his first two seasons. “Coming in second definitely sucks, making it all the way to the finals and losing, especially the amount of times I’ve done it. So it feels really good to finally win it.”

Marriotts Ridge senior and Chris Spano (35-2) won his second straight county championship and fourth straight postseason tournament with a 10-0 major decision over River Hill’s Gabe Vinyard at 120 pounds. He said being seeded second behind Vinyard was one of several motivating factors.

“I know seeding doesn’t really mean much, but it kind of put me in a mood to be more aggressive and show him that I want to be the No. 1 seed and the top kid,” said Spano, a defending state champion. “I definitely want to win out and be a two-time state champ. This is the first step of a three-step process for me to win counties, regions and states.”

Mt. Hebron’s Shaber Ahmad won a 5-4 decision over Oakland Mills’ Ernie Smith to capture the 195-pound championship. Ahmad thanked his teammates and coaches for pushing him to work in the offseason.

“Last year I had four wins on varsity. It all comes through practice and all the offseason work,” he said. “Coming out on top felt amazing. I felt like almost impossible to beat. It was just incredible.”

Atholton junior Miles Easterling (23-9), who transferred from Massachusetts prior to the season, handled Glenelg’s Robbie Baxter, 6-3, to win the 220-pound championship.