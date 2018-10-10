Centennial football to forfeit game against Howard, plans to finish season

The Centennial varsity football team will forfeit its home game against Howard on Friday night due to a lack of players, Howard County Public School System’s Coordinator of Athletics John Davis said on Wednesday.

Centennial, which disbanded last August for the 2017 season because of a “lack of sufficient players and concern for student safety,” according to a HCPSS news release, is not disbanding for the rest of this season, however. Davis said the plan is to forfeit its game against Howard and “get healthy” before playing the final three weeks of the season against Reservoir, Hammond and Oakland Mills.

“Everybody wants to move forward with the season, but they just don’t have enough healthy kids right now to line up this week,” Davis said. “The plan is this week they’re going to get healthy, get back and then play against Reservoir [on Oct. 19]. Whatever happens happens after that, but the plan is to play the last three games. ... I think they should be good going forward because they are getting a few kids back next week. They’ll be able to play next week.”

The decision to forfeit was made this week following a conversation between Davis, Centennial Athletics and Activities Manager Jeannie Prevosto and head varsity coach Billy Martin before the Eagles’ game at River Hill on Oct. 5. They had “around 16 players” total and 13 “healthy bodies” dressed during their 56-0 road loss against the Hawks, Davis said, and seven players were out because of injury. The game had a running clock throughout.

Prevosto declined to comment, and Martin had not returned a phone call at the time of this story’s publishing.

“That’s just not enough, especially going up against a 4A team in Howard that’s got 70 kids on their team,” said Davis, who added that the decline of participants was a result of “everything.”

“There’s normal attrition. You’ve got kids that are not available due to injury, different disciplinary reasons, you’ve got kids that do quit and all that but it’s not a big portion.”

Davis said that when healthy, Centennial has more than 20 players. He added the team hopes to reach that mark heading into the rest of the season.

As a result of the forfeit, the Howard varsity football program will be awarded a victory. The junior varsity game between the two schools will be played Friday at 4 p.m. as scheduled, while Centennial and Mt. Hebron varsity boys soccer will now assume the 7 p.m. time slot at Centennial.

“Our kids are disappointed because they want to play football, as I’m certain their kids are as well,” said Howard Athletics and Activities Manager Michael Duffy, who added that Prevosto informed him of the forfeiting on Tuesday. “Kids on both teams are competitors — they want to play a game — but they understand it’s an unfortunate situation.”

Duffy added that upon hearing the news, the Lions’ coaches and players immediately turned their focus to their home game against Hammond on Oct. 19.

Centennial, a Class 3A school in Ellicott City with an enrollment of 1,614 students in 2017-18, is 0-6 this season and has been outscored 292-0. It went 1-9 in 2016 and 0-10 in 2015 and 2014 after winning seven games in 2013. The Eagles made their only appearance at the state tournament in 1980 and finished as semifinalists.

Centennial had more than 40 players between varsity and JV at the first day of tryouts on Aug. 8. Martin, who is in his first year as head coach, said in August that “it’s a new start, a fresh beginning” for the program. Fewer than 20 players attended tryouts on the first day in 2017, and the team disbanded less than two weeks later.

“I was obviously worried the whole time how many were actually going to show up when it was time, when it counted,” Martin said on the first day of tryouts this fall. “We got the turnout I expected. It’s enough. We’ll make it work.”

Davis said he can’t recall a Howard County varsity team forfeiting a game because of a lack of players, but said another school system in the state is currently dealing with a similar issue. He didn’t know which one.

Tim Schwartz contributed to this story.