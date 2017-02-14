Evans replaced as Glenelg boys basketball coach

Glenelg varsity boys basketball coach David Evans will be replaced by the program’s junior varsity coach Jansen McMillan, effective immediately.

McMillan will serve as the coach for both the JV and varsity teams for the final two games of the regular season — home games against Westminster on Tuesday and Wilde Lake on Wednesday — and then continue with the varsity into the playoffs.

The details behind the move have not been released.

“We will not comment on any personnel matters, but we can confirm that coach McMillan is our boys basketball coach,” Glenelg Athletics and Activities Manager Dan Sageman said in a statement.

Evans had helped lead Glenelg to a 13-7 overall record this winter (4-6 in county) and, since taking over the program last winter, has compiled a combined record of 27-17 over the course of two seasons.

As for Evans’ replacement, McMillan has plenty of experience leading the Glenelg program. He spent six years coaching the Gladiators’ varsity team, starting in the 2009-10 season, and accumulated a combined 64 wins during his tenure.

Last season, he served as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program at Coppin State University before returning this year to be the Glenelg JV coach.