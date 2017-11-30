Howard athletes look to cryotherapy for sports injury recovery

As a 29-year-old father of four, Columbia native Brian Taylor’s athletic playing days are officially behind him.

He’s now perfectly content chasing down toddlers instead of quarterbacks.

Taylor, the former two-time Howard County Times Football Defensive Player of the Year while he was at Long Reach High School in the mid 2000s, still remembers what it was like to put his body through the wringer on a weekly basis. From his youth playing days, until finishing his football career at Division II Shepherd University in 2009, he sought out ways to speed up a recovery process that routinely required two to three days for his body to get back to 100 percent.

It’s taken nearly a decade, but Taylor believes he has finally found an answer for those in a similar position — cryotherapy.

In January, Taylor and his business partner, Patrick Reid, opened Revive Cryo Spa, a whole-body cryotherapy center in Ellicott City and, at the time, just the third cryotherapy facility in Maryland. The medical therapy method, which was first utilized in Japan in the late 1970s, involves standing in a minus-200-degree chamber for about three minutes.

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group Employee Brian Baublitz Jr., of Baltimore Highlands, sets the temperature for Jeff Muneses' session at Revive Cryo Spa, a new cryotherapy center in Ellicott City. Employee Brian Baublitz Jr., of Baltimore Highlands, sets the temperature for Jeff Muneses' session at Revive Cryo Spa, a new cryotherapy center in Ellicott City. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

They’ve since treated a wide range of people — from high school athletes to adults looking to increase their athletic shelf life — for a variety of reasons, including sports recovery, health and wellness and beauty and spa treatments.

“I’ve seen it on Real Housewives and like NCIS, things of that nature, and it always seemed affordable and doable by people in power,” Taylor said. “So, we wanted to bring it to the general public in Howard County.”

Ann Edwards, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy and has been a physical therapist for 15 years, expanded her practice about three weeks ago and changed its name to Restore Therapy, which includes massage therapy, NormaTec therapy and cryotherapy.

“A lot of the athletic population are benefiting because they can do their hard workouts, and then they can hop in cryo that night or the next day and then they get back to their hard work out again and not have to cut back for recovery,” Edwards said. “They can basically do more in their week as far as training than someone who is not doing cryo.”

Catching up

Phil Brusio, a 31-year-old from Baltimore, works out at CrossFit ReVamped sometimes as often as three times per day. It’s a competitive gym, Brusio said, and he struggles to recover at the same rate as his younger counterparts.

Early in the spring, the employees from Revive Cryo Spa brought a mobile cryotherapy unit to Brusio’s gym. He tried it once there and a few times afterward and felt refreshed after each use, so he bought a monthly membership.

After three weeks, he was hooked.

Now, Brusio said he tries to “freeze” daily at Revive Cryo Spa, located on Chevrolet Drive in Ellicott City. It’s one of seven cryotherapy locations in Maryland. Other treatment centers include CryoMaryland, in Cockeysville; Thrive CryoStudio, with locations in Annapolis and Rockville; CryoAnnapolis; Charm City Integrative Health, in Baltimore; and Restore Therapy, in Westminster.

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group Brian Taylor shows off the puff of air that comes out of the cold chamber door when opened. Brian Taylor shows off the puff of air that comes out of the cold chamber door when opened. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Revive Cryo Spa typically starts all clients on an introductory pack of two sessions for $79, but also offers five sessions for $225 and 10 for $400. Taylor said the most popular option is a $200 monthly recurring membership, which allows customers to do cryotherapy once per day within that month. He said Revive Cryo Spa currently has 18 to 20 monthly subscribers.

During treatment, employees are required to take the blood pressure of first-time users, who then remove most of their clothing. Clothing is optional for women, but men must wear underwear or shorts. They’re also given gloves and slippers to help prevent against frostbite on fingers and toes.

During a routine treatment in October, Brusio opted to enter the chamber in basketball shorts for his three-minute session.

Using liquid nitrogen, which turns to gas when exposed to the air, the temperature in the chamber decreased to 240 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. In response, Brusio’s body temperature cooled to about 32 degrees while his core temperature started to increase. He was going into what Taylor calls “survival mode.”

“Your core temperature increases, your metabolism is picking up and the blood does loops between your heart, your internal organs and your brain,” Taylor said. “Every time it’s doing a loop, it’s picking up nutrients, enzymes and oxygen. It’s the body’s way of trying to stay alive as long as possible and keeping the key components up and running.”

Taylor equates the process to what would happen if someone fell into a freezing pond. Upon resuscitation, the person wouldn’t have internal damage because the body was fighting to stay alive, Taylor said.

Brusio felt upbeat walking out of the chamber and said the “buzz” he felt typically lasts for a few hours. Taylor describes this as the “natural high” or “endorphin rush” patients experience upon walking out of the chamber. Blood flushes the body, repairing muscles and joints while leaving them feeling rejuvenated.

In the past, Brusio took ice baths and received massages to help his body recover from workouts. He has a Marc Pro electrical muscle stimulation machine at home, so he’ll still sporadically use that to combat lactic acid buildup. He said he also makes sure to sleep and stretch more when necessary.

But with cryotherapy, he can reap many of the same benefits in just three minutes per day.

“I’m pretty hell-bent on things being as efficient as possible, so that’s like the biggest thing for me,” Brusio said. “I can go in there and come out, and if I have lactic [acid], especially in my hamstrings or something, there’s an absolute noticeable difference before I walked in there as opposed to when I walked out three minutes later. No doubt.”

Getting ahead

Centennial High student athlete McKenna Griffin was one of the top girls soccer players in Howard County last year, earning second-team all-county honors as a sophomore despite dealing with a foot injury most of the season.

She was hoping to build on that success but was again dealing with injuries leading up to the start of the 2017 campaign. She experienced nagging soft tissue issues in her ankle and feet that ice didn’t always provide relief for.

In early September, her father, Ken Griffin, learned about cryotherapy while talking to Matt Bilger, another soccer dad, about their own injuries. Bilger, the director of tennis at Hillendale Country Club in Phoenix, recommended Griffin try it to reduce his golf-related pain. Griffin immediately thought of his daughter.

Soon after, McKenna Griffin and her teammates — goalkeepers Courtney McVicker and Bilger’s daughter, Ashley — were all receiving treatment at Revive Cryo Spa in an attempt to enhance their on-field performance.