Concussion testing no longer mandatory for Howard County public school athletes

For the first time since 2010, student athletes participating in high school athletics in Howard County this fall will not be required to participate in ImPACT concussion baseline testing.

This testing will now be conducted on a voluntary basis, still available to any athletes who choose to participate in the program — which is designed to provide tangible data to help determine when it is safe for an athlete to return to play in the event of a head injury.

Howard County has long been considered ahead of the curve in concussion prevention and detection. Former county athletic coordinator Mike Williams began counting concussions in 2007, documenting 72 that school year.

Then prior to the fall 2010 season, with certified athletic trainers in place at all 12 public high schools and the ImPACT concussion management system already adopted, the county made it mandatory for athletes participating in contact sports to undergo a baseline test prior to tryouts. The testing was optional for non-contact sports such as cross country, golf, indoor and outdoor track and tennis.

Initially, Howard County was the only county in the state making this concussion testing mandatory. In 2011,Carroll County followed suit in requiring students playing a contact sport to take a memory and mental agility test that could be used as a comparison point in an instance where a concussion was suspected.

Other surrounding counties in Maryland, such as Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Harford have been operating under the voluntary testing system the last five years.

While the change in protocol in Howard County means student athletes can now participate without the testing, Howard High Athletics and Activities Manager Michael Duffy says the awareness and education components about concussions remain unchanged. He also adds that he expects the majority of athletes in contact sports to continue to undergo baseline testing.

“We are going to continue recommending it for all our kids because it doesn’t cost them anything and there is no harm in doing it. The way I look at it, the more information the better,” Duffy said. “And in our case, most of our kids that are planning to play fall sports were actually already tested back in the spring before school ended, which has been the operation for several years in order to make sure all the proper paperwork is in place prior to tryouts.”

CAPTION Reservoir's Emma Bailey talks about the Gators' 16-5 win over Long Reach in the opening round of the 3A East playoffs on May 15. (Brent Kennedy / BSMG) Reservoir's Emma Bailey talks about the Gators' 16-5 win over Long Reach in the opening round of the 3A East playoffs on May 15. (Brent Kennedy / BSMG) CAPTION Reservoir's Emma Bailey talks about the Gators' 16-5 win over Long Reach in the opening round of the 3A East playoffs on May 15. (Brent Kennedy / BSMG) Reservoir's Emma Bailey talks about the Gators' 16-5 win over Long Reach in the opening round of the 3A East playoffs on May 15. (Brent Kennedy / BSMG) CAPTION Howard defeats Dulaney to win first regional baseball title in 19 years (Craig Clary/BSMG) Howard defeats Dulaney to win first regional baseball title in 19 years (Craig Clary/BSMG) CAPTION River Hill pitcher Kieran Garner talks about the Hawks' 3-0 victory over Glenelg in the second round of the 3A East region playoffs on Tuesday, May 16. (Brent Kennedy / BSMG) River Hill pitcher Kieran Garner talks about the Hawks' 3-0 victory over Glenelg in the second round of the 3A East region playoffs on Tuesday, May 16. (Brent Kennedy / BSMG) CAPTION Glenelg senior Lindsay Letellier talks about the Gladiators' 8-6 win over Marriotts Ridge in the 3A/2A South region semifinal game on Monday, May 15 at Glenelg High School. Letellier finished with a goal and a team-high three assists in the victory. (Monica D'Ippolito/BSMG). Glenelg senior Lindsay Letellier talks about the Gladiators' 8-6 win over Marriotts Ridge in the 3A/2A South region semifinal game on Monday, May 15 at Glenelg High School. Letellier finished with a goal and a team-high three assists in the victory. (Monica D'Ippolito/BSMG). CAPTION Howard senior Nathan Handwerk talks about the Lions' 15-4 playoff win over Arundel on Friday, May 12. Howard senior Nathan Handwerk talks about the Lions' 15-4 playoff win over Arundel on Friday, May 12.

Athletes and their parents will still be required to sign off that they know the concussion testing is available to them, even if they choose to not participate.