Centennial varsity football team disbanded for 2017 season

The Centennial High School varsity football team has been disbanded for the 2017 season, according to a news release from the Howard County Public School System sent on Friday afternoon.

The decision was made after a meeting at the school between coaches, athletics and activities manager Jean Vanderpool, school and Howard County administrators, and student athletes and parents on Thursday.

It’s an unprecedented decision regarding a Howard County varsity football team. The conclusion was made because of the “lack of sufficient players and concern for student safety made this a necessary decision,” according to the release.

According the release, juniors will be allowed to play on the junior varsity team, which will play its full eight-game schedule and will now play at 7 p.m. with marching band and cheerleader performances. Varsity soccer games will move from Thursdays to Fridays at 5 p.m.

As for the seniors, the release says, “staff will look at leadership opportunities so current seniors can be actively involved in the Centennial football program or other extracurricular activities.”

School officials could not be reached for comment.

The decision will have a major effect throughout the county. Every county team except Oakland Mills High School, which is not scheduled to play Centennial this season, now has only nine games scheduled. None of the Centennial’s opponents will be awarded a forfeit because, according to the MPSSAA rule book, a team that disbands either temporarily or permanently must have played at least one regular season game in order for an opponent to be awarded a forfeit. Teams are allowed to fill the hole in their schedule if it can be worked out with another opponent.

Centennial went 1-9 last season and 0-10 in 2015 and 2014 after winning seven games in 2013. The school made its only appearance at the state tournament in 1980 and finished as a semifinalist.

Head coach Carlos Dunmoodie was entering his second season at the helm.

