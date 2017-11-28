Howard County community remembers Carol Gralia

Over the course of 35 years as a reporter and editor with the Columbia Flier and Howard County Times newspaper publications, Carol Gralia entrenched herself as a voice for the local sports community.

Through her tireless efforts, she left an imprint on those she covered, worked with and reported the news for. For her body of work, she was inducted into both the Howard County Women’s Athletics Hall of Fame and the Howard County Community Sports Hall of Fame.

After battling cancer for two years, she passed away on Nov. 23. In the days since, several individuals have used social media to pay tribute to her impact. Here’s a look at what some are saying:

