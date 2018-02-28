Howard County community remembers Larry Aaron with candlelight vigil

Hundreds filled the bleachers of the Oakland Mills High School stadium on Tuesday night, celebrating the life of Oakland Mills 2016 graduate Larry Aaron III.

A candlelight vigil organized by community members and friends of the family provided an opportunity to share stories, grieve and honor the impact Aaron made on those around him. The 19-year-old died on Feb. 22 due to complications from being shot by a stray bullet, which at the time left him paralyzed, at a New Year’s party a little less than two months earlier.

Music played over the loudspeakers, candles spelled out #93Strong on the track — honoring the number Aaron wore as a football player at Marshall University last fall — and former teammates, friends and loved ones took turns speaking.

Also during the course of the evening, 93 balloons were released into the air as those in the stadium counted down from 9 to 3, Aaron’s football, basketball and baseball jerseys he wore at Oakland Mills were presented to his parents, and nearly everyone in attendance held a lit candle while walking a lap around the track.

