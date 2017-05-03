Columbia's Maryland Homebrew has nurtured amateur beer makers for 25 years

When Columbia resident Don Breton founded Maryland Homebrew in 1992, it was out of necessity. As a fledgling beer maker, Breton needed supplies he couldn’t find locally, so he decided to track down wholesalers and sell them himself.

Twenty-five years later, Maryland Homebrew has grown from a small startup operating out of Breton’s basement to the heart and soul of the local home-brew community. Now housed in a 6,750-square-foot space in a Columbia office park, the comprehensive store is a go-to spot for supplies and camaraderie among those with a passion for beer.

A selection of bottle caps for sale at Maryland Homebrew. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Breton’s interest in home brewing was initially sparked by a few sips of Samuel Adams lager, which debuted in 1984. “It was more than just your standard Budweiser that everybody was drinking up to that point,” he says. “It had flavor, color, texture, real character.”

Inspired by the taste, Breton taught himself about the science behind beer, from how hops and malt interact to what happens when heat is added and how yeasts react. “It’s really a biochemistry experiment,” he says.

With a desire to make beer on his own, he tracked down supplies from a shop in the Midwest, bought a beer-making kit and brewed his first batch. But in pre-internet shopping days, that was a hassle.

“I realized there was no place around here you could get any of this stuff,” Breton says. He started small, selling supplies out of the basement of his Columbia home.

The business quickly outgrew his house, moving into successively larger spaces before settling in its current location six years ago.

The shop’s selection has grown, too. Today, it includes supplies for winemaking, cheese making and the creation of other fermented products, like kimchi and kombucha. There’s also a small research library. But most of the real estate is devoted to beer.

Along one wall, tall refrigerated units display different types of yeast and hops. In another spot, a room is filled with nothing but different styles of malts. From scientific gadgets like the hydrometer, used to measure the density of sugar in liquids, to practical concerns like empty bottles, Maryland Homebrew is packed.

Customers praise the shop’s impressive selection, but even more than that, they’re drawn to the community that has grown up around the store.

On a recent Saturday, Maryland Homebrew hosts a beer-making class that focuses on brewing with grains. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“It’s not just a big place with lots of stuff. It’s a lot of knowledge,” says Baltimore County resident John Jester. “You see people sharing recipes, ideas. The employees, their heart and soul are into beer, wine, cheese and other things.”

Chris Anderson is one of them. The friendly woman with deep stores of home-brewing knowledge took over day-to-day operations from Breton 17 years ago, and she has a passion for helping the community grow.

The shop hosts frequent events and classes for people interested in making their own beer.

“If you like to cook, you can make beer,” says Anderson. “We hold classes for advanced and beginners. We can always talk you through it.”

Customers range from newbies to those with significant experience, many of whom belong to local home brew clubs. A few, like Brian Strumke of Stillwater Artisanal Ales, have moved beyond amateur home brewing to create their own craft beer brands.

Strumke started buying home brew supplies from Maryland Homebrew in 2004 and has relied on the shop for “everything from ingredients to equipment.”

For Strumke, the appeal of the shop is its selection, but also the staff who, he says, “can help guide the novice to the experienced brewer.”

Home brewers of all levels meet at one of the store’s most popular events, the annual Big Brew party on May 6. Set to coincide with National Homebrew Day, Big Brew is part picnic, part brew festival and gives the community an opportunity to share their creations with one another.

“Everybody gets together with their home-brew equipment and we set up in the parking lot and brew beer,” says Elkridge resident Chris Gough.

Dan Klinglesmith works behind the counter at Maryland Homebrew, beneath the store's larage collection of bottles. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

For Gough, the event was “a big eye opener. I started as an extract brewer,” he says, referencing an approach that involves mixing a powder or syrup into water to start the brewing process. At Big Brew, he saw home brewers making “all grain” batches, which start with malted grains and water.

“I felt empowered by seeing how these other home-brew setups were put together,” he says. “I slowly put my own system together — with Chris’ help.”

Gough says that Anderson has made the local home brew community stronger.

“She keeps it fun but takes it seriously at the same time,” he says. “She’s nurtured a lot of brewers.”

After several decades in the business, Anderson and Breton have seen interest in home brewing ebb and flow. It peaked most recently around 2012 and 2013.

Since then, popularity has dipped; Anderson attributes this to the wide range of craft brews available.

“Before, there weren’t many styles out there, so people were thinking of all these different beers to make [at home]. They could make it strong, hoppy, dark or put funky flavors in it with spices and herbs,” she says.

With the rise in craft brewing, more experimental beers are commercially available, which means beer lovers have less of a need to make their own.

Still, Anderson expects the pendulum to swing in favor of home brewing again. And Maryland Homebrew will be ready to welcome new hobbyists into its dedicated community.