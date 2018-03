Jen Rynda / BSMG

Kids race to pick up eggs during the egg hunt at City of Laurel's Eggstravaganza at Granville Gude Park & Lakehouse in Laurel on Saturday, March 24, 2018. This event is Co-sponsored by the Laurel Lions Club. (Jen Rynda / BSMG)