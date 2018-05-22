Jessup coach accused of child sex abuse in two counties

An Upper Marlboro man who coached at a Jessup sports center was accused Tuesday of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in Howard and Anne Arundel counties, according to police.
Marc Stephen Moore Jr., 46, has been charged by Anne Arundel County police with multiple counts of sex abuse of a minor, solicitation of a minor, fourth-degree sex offenses and distribution and possession of child pornography. Moore faces similar charges in Howard County.
Police in Howard County said they got a report from the girl, who claimed she had been sexually abused by Moore at the Maryland Junior Sports Center in Jessup, where police said he was a volleyball coach.
The girl said Moore “touched her inappropriately in a private room” at the sports center and made her take nude photos and he took possession of the photos, the two police departments said in a joint statement.
Anne Arundel police filed charges after the girl claimed similar acts took place at a private residence in Anne Arundel County.
A Howard County police spokeswoman, Sherry Llewellyn, said investigators are still confirming dates of the alleged incidents and they did not release additional information about how the girl knew Moore.
Moore was arrested at his home, on Old Burton Circle in Prince George’s County, by Howard County police on Tuesday morning.
Online court records show Moore is being held without bond in the Howard County Detention Center. Attorney information was not listed.
No one answered calls at the Maryland Junior Sports Center on Tuesday afternoon.