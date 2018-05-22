Jessup coach accused of child sex abuse in two counties

An Upper Marlboro man who coached at a Jessup sports center was accused Tuesday of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in Howard and Anne Arundel counties, according to police.

Marc Stephen Moore Jr., 46, has been charged by Anne Arundel County police with multiple counts of sex abuse of a minor, solicitation of a minor, fourth-degree sex offenses and distribution and possession of child pornography. Moore faces similar charges in Howard County.

Police in Howard County said they got a report from the girl, who claimed she had been sexually abused by Moore at the Maryland Junior Sports Center in Jessup, where police said he was a volleyball coach.

The girl said Moore “touched her inappropriately in a private room” at the sports center and made her take nude photos and he took possession of the photos, the two police departments said in a joint statement.

Anne Arundel police filed charges after the girl claimed similar acts took place at a private residence in Anne Arundel County.

A Howard County police spokeswoman, Sherry Llewellyn, said investigators are still confirming dates of the alleged incidents and they did not release additional information about how the girl knew Moore.

Moore was arrested at his home, on Old Burton Circle in Prince George’s County, by Howard County police on Tuesday morning.

Online court records show Moore is being held without bond in the Howard County Detention Center. Attorney information was not listed.

No one answered calls at the Maryland Junior Sports Center on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPTION Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. CAPTION Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. CAPTION Former Marshall University football player 19-year-old Larry Aaron III died Thursday after complications from treatment for his injuries. Aaron was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend after gunfire broke out during a Severn New Year’s Eve party. Former Marshall University football player 19-year-old Larry Aaron III died Thursday after complications from treatment for his injuries. Aaron was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend after gunfire broke out during a Severn New Year’s Eve party. CAPTION Brent Kennedy discusses the latest in Howard County girls basketball in this edition of Howard County Times Sports Podcast. Brent Kennedy sits down with Howard girls basketball senior captains Taylor Addison and Madison Eich to discuss the season so far and what lies ahead in the 4A North region playoffs. Fresh off the program’s third straight county championship, they talk about how this one compares to the previous titles and what it took to go 21-1 during the regular season. Additionally they help provide insight into the playoff outlook for some of the county’s other top teams — Long Reach, Reservoir, Glenelg and Oakland Mills, among others — that will compete in the 3A East and 2A South regions this postseason. Brent Kennedy discusses the latest in Howard County girls basketball in this edition of Howard County Times Sports Podcast. Brent Kennedy sits down with Howard girls basketball senior captains Taylor Addison and Madison Eich to discuss the season so far and what lies ahead in the 4A North region playoffs. Fresh off the program’s third straight county championship, they talk about how this one compares to the previous titles and what it took to go 21-1 during the regular season. Additionally they help provide insight into the playoff outlook for some of the county’s other top teams — Long Reach, Reservoir, Glenelg and Oakland Mills, among others — that will compete in the 3A East and 2A South regions this postseason. CAPTION Senior Kai Muniz talks about winning the 800- and 1,600-meter races at the 3A indoor track and field championships on Feb. 20 (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) Senior Kai Muniz talks about winning the 800- and 1,600-meter races at the 3A indoor track and field championships on Feb. 20 (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) CAPTION Junior Sydney Robinson talks after the Hawks’ first-ever girls indoor track and field state title on Feb. 19. (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) Junior Sydney Robinson talks after the Hawks’ first-ever girls indoor track and field state title on Feb. 19. (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG)

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera